ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Kickoff for Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper draws big-name crowd

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x44OW_0kbjnbYh00
Former Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn urges a crowd at the Oxford Exchange Thursday night to vote for City Council candidate and South Tampa business mogul Blake Casper. [ Charlie Frago ]

TAMPA — Blake Casper kicked off his campaign to challenge incumbent City Council member Bill Carlson for his South Tampa seat on Thursday night by telling a large crowd that he lost faith in Carlson during the protests in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Casper said he had been nearby when the protests turned violent. At the time, Casper’s family owned McDonald’s franchises, one of which was near where protesters burned businesses. Casper said he helped the restaurant crew get home safely.

He said Carlson, who he calls a friend, disappointed him with his subsequent criticism of the Tampa Police Department, which at the time was led by now-retired Chief Brian Dugan.

“That’s the test of leadership. Right when when the chips are down, what do people do? And for Bill, you know, he used that as an opportunity. He absolutely pulled the rug out from under Brian and his team. And to me that was at that point. I was... absolutely finished,” Casper told the crowd at the Oxford Exchange, which he owns.

Casper, who spends time in Chicago, said Tampa must avoid the fate of the nation’s third-largest city.

“People in Chicago are so downtrodden,” Casper said, saying they’ve lost faith in their city.

That crowd included many notable Republicans: Attorney General Ashley Moody, former attorney general Pam Bondi, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and plenty of South Tampa power brokers, including local business consultant Steve Michelini. High-profile Republican campaign hands like Nancy Watkins and April Shiff are on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUlDa_0kbjnbYh00
A large crowd, including several high-profile Republicans attended Blake Casper's campaign kickoff at the Oxford Exchange Thursday evening. [ Charlie Frago ]

Mayor Jane Castor, who won’t face anyone on the ballot in the March 7 election, has said she’s likely to back Casper, 49, a registered Republican who has been a big donor to Gov. Ron DeSantis, former president Donald Trump and a host of local politicians, both Republican and Democratic.

Bob Buckhorn and Dugan, both of whom have publicly clashed with Carlson, urged the crowd to turn out for Casper, who is making his first run for political office.

Buckhorn, who was mayor between 2011 and 2019, said the city needs a return to its normal way of doing business before a protracted battle between Castor and several council members, including Carlson, damages the city’s upward trajectory.

“If we turn out the vote, and it’s a single member district, it doesn’t take a lot of votes. If we turn out the vote, we can start the change, we can start the healing, we can continue to progress and we can get back to doing business the way we’ve done it for the last 10 years,” Buckhorn said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBzD9_0kbjnbYh00

Dugan, who dubbed Carlson “Bullet Bill” for his 2020 request to delay the purchase of ammunition for the police shooting range, said he hung the moniker on Carlson because “I’m a sarcastic smartass.”

“We need people that are going to build this community up and bring everyone together. We’re a city on a move, we don’t have time for the pettiness,” said Dugan, who since his 2021 retirement has been active commenting on Tampa politics on social media, often criticizing Carlson.

Friday morning, Carlson, a Democrat, held his usual morning Cafè con Tampa event at the Oxford Exchange, which he posted about on Twitter. Carlson didn’t respond to a phone call requesting comment. He has said he is a supporter of the police department, but that Castor isn’t effective at addressing crime.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

After Tyre Nichols, Tampa group pushes for police reform

Since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee has been a mainstay of the Tampa social justice movement. They’ve marched for abortion rights. They’ve shown up at Tampa City Council meetings with demands for the mayor and the police department. But their...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

For the Vivios of St. Petersburg, fitness is their passion

In 2011, Mike and Beth Vivio moved from Austin, Texas, to St. Petersburg where he was CEO of Valpak, the big direct marketer, until its sale in 2017. Faced with what to do next, the couple bought Corporate Fitness Works. The St. Petersburg-based company is now in about 30 states and provides fitness programs for employees of dozens of clients including Lowe’s, T-Mobile, Kaiser Permanente and mortgage giant Freddie Mac. Beth, previously executive director of a 13-county Texas Girl Scout Council, is majority owner of Corporate Fitness Works and Mike is CEO.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine

Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern

I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

On ‘The Bluest Eye’ ban, Pinellas official doubled down on a mistake | Letters

Pinellas school district faces pushback over its ban of ‘The Bluest Eye’ | Feb. 2. To err is human. We all make mistakes. Hopefully we learn from them and don’t repeat them, as mistakes are educational opportunities. Educators must be role models for this principle; capable administrators in any profession are. But to double down and defend an awful decision that resulted from violating established procedures? I believe that’s what the chief academic officer for Pinellas County Schools did after the district removed Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” from libraries and classrooms. There are procedures in place to protect the integrity of school policies, and this decision diminishes the education of thousands of school children. Is this the example we want to set for Pinellas teachers and students? Is that the behavior taxpayers would knowingly fund? I think not. I think the officer’s failure to acknowledge the mistake and instead to defend it should result in his resignation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’

DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
DADE CITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy