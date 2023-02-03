Read full article on original website
BOCA BRIDGES: Homeowner Strangles Another Homeowner, Caught On Ring Camera
Susan Falvey Arrested, Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Bridges homeowner spent part of the weekend in jail after she allegedly strangled a neighbor. The strangulation was captured by a Ring security camera. BocaNewsNow.com obtained the video and froze the key frame, […]
WSVN-TV
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to a grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have...
calleochonews.com
Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities
Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
tamaractalk.com
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
WSVN-TV
1 detained following deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade neighborhood
(WSVN) - Police are actively investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Street, Monday morning. They found the man dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. As a result of the...
Click10.com
Miami man wins case against neighbor who he claimed was harassing him
MIAMI – A Miami man has won his legal fight against a neighbor who he said had been harassing him and making racist comments toward him. Alexander Tatum finally got his day in court this past week after Local 10 News first aired his story last May. “Peace of...
WSVN-TV
Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
YAHOO!
South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral
HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable. In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a...
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers will again weigh paying $10M to Broward deputy who survived avoidable shooting
The man who shot him should have already been behind bars. More than 15 years after former Broward County Deputy Maury Hernandez suffered permanent injuries in an entirely preventable shooting, state lawmakers will again be asked to consider paying him damages. Port Orange Rep. Tom Wright and Hialeah Rep. Alex...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police
Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting after argument in Pompano Beach, no arrests made
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach, and detectives need the public's help finding his killer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, Jan. 28, just after midnight, deputies said Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex on Southwest Second Place.
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
WSVN-TV
Mother concerned after threatening social media message exchange
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning. Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public School’s Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead
MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
islandernews.com
Bill Baggs: ‘Tell me what this civil rights business is all about’
Fifty-plus years ago, William Calhoun “Bill” Baggs and his cohort of white Southern newspaper editors worked and wrote with language we deem offensive and inappropriate today. When referring to African Americans, the word “Negro,” most often uncapitalized, was the prevailing journalistic style of the 1940s to 1970s. Baggs...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches...
