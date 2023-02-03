ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities

Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by

A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
WSVN-TV

Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police

Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting after argument in Pompano Beach, no arrests made

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach, and detectives need the public's help finding his killer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, Jan. 28, just after midnight, deputies said Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex on Southwest Second Place.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother concerned after threatening social media message exchange

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning. Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public School’s Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
CBS Miami

Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead

MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
HOMESTEAD, FL
islandernews.com

Bill Baggs: ‘Tell me what this civil rights business is all about’

Fifty-plus years ago, William Calhoun “Bill” Baggs and his cohort of white Southern newspaper editors worked and wrote with language we deem offensive and inappropriate today. When referring to African Americans, the word “Negro,” most often uncapitalized, was the prevailing journalistic style of the 1940s to 1970s. Baggs...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy