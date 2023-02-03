If you are a cashier, you’d better not overcharge Murrysville resident Mary Bach. She will find out, she will take your store to court — and she likely will win. Bach, 78, recently won a $100 district court judgment against Walgreens in Murrysville after she discovered the store was imposing a tax on toilet tissue, which is not permitted under state law. Bach has won judgments in eight civil cases dating to 2008, according to court records.

