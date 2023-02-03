ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Murrysville consumer advocate wins lawsuit over toilet tissue tax

If you are a cashier, you’d better not overcharge Murrysville resident Mary Bach. She will find out, she will take your store to court — and she likely will win. Bach, 78, recently won a $100 district court judgment against Walgreens in Murrysville after she discovered the store was imposing a tax on toilet tissue, which is not permitted under state law. Bach has won judgments in eight civil cases dating to 2008, according to court records.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail

PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East suburban real estate transactions, week of Feb. 5, 2023

Kara Marie Burgard sold property at 2513 Greensburg Pike to Anthony Costa for $150,000. Mary Clouse trustee sold property at 5 Lewin Ln to John and Sarah Maynard for $330,000. David Scarborough sold property at 544 Greendale Ave. to Charles Hadlock for $333,000. Forest Hills. John Scott sold property at...
MONROEVILLE, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Eat Like a Local: Top Restaurants According to Gen Z

Over the past several years Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have far surpassed prior generations as the largest population. With that being said, now more than ever restaurants are finding more ways to cater to this generation of consumers. As opposed to previous generations, Gen Z has...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Authorities say situation is worsening at Ohio train derailment site

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials were working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line as the governor activated the Ohio National Guard to help the village where many residents had to evacuate. Authorities tell Pittsburgh’s Action News...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
explore venango

Man Charged with Online Theft from Facebook Marketplace Sale to Emlenton Woman

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing criminal charges for allegedly accepting money for an item on Facebook Marketplace but not providing the product to an Emlenton woman. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Dustin J. Whitling, of Brookville,...
EMLENTON, PA
Tribune-Review

District Judge Peck Yakopec stresses importance of staying in school

Cheryl Peck Yakopec introduced herself, not as a judge, but as a “Valley girl” to students attending an after-school program at the Salvation Army in New Kensington. Peck Yakopec, a district judge in Lower Burrell and Allegheny Township for 28 years, said she was among the students who voted to name Valley High School after the merger of the New Kensington and Arnold school districts in 1965.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Students host day of service in Westmoreland County

Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

