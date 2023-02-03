Read full article on original website
Murrysville consumer advocate wins lawsuit over toilet tissue tax
If you are a cashier, you’d better not overcharge Murrysville resident Mary Bach. She will find out, she will take your store to court — and she likely will win. Bach, 78, recently won a $100 district court judgment against Walgreens in Murrysville after she discovered the store was imposing a tax on toilet tissue, which is not permitted under state law. Bach has won judgments in eight civil cases dating to 2008, according to court records.
New food bank in Apollo overwhelmed with high turnout
A library is offering more than just books in Apollo. The Apollo Memorial Library opened the Fresh and Free Community Pantry last week, offering perishable foods such as eggs, vegetables and fruit to the public. In its first three days of operation, more than 260 people visited the library seeking...
Tiny North Apollo takes on U.S. Postal Service over missed mail
North Apollo’s electric bill for a storage building never arrived. The borough’s council president and vice president didn’t receive bank statements for their taxes, and the owner of a local diner had to use her personal post office box for business mail. That’s just a sampling of...
wtae.com
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold at local Sheetz
The Sheetz earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East suburban real estate transactions, week of Feb. 5, 2023
Kara Marie Burgard sold property at 2513 Greensburg Pike to Anthony Costa for $150,000. Mary Clouse trustee sold property at 5 Lewin Ln to John and Sarah Maynard for $330,000. David Scarborough sold property at 544 Greendale Ave. to Charles Hadlock for $333,000. Forest Hills. John Scott sold property at...
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Top Restaurants According to Gen Z
Over the past several years Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have far surpassed prior generations as the largest population. With that being said, now more than ever restaurants are finding more ways to cater to this generation of consumers. As opposed to previous generations, Gen Z has...
wtae.com
Authorities say situation is worsening at Ohio train derailment site
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials were working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line as the governor activated the Ohio National Guard to help the village where many residents had to evacuate. Authorities tell Pittsburgh’s Action News...
explore venango
Man Charged with Online Theft from Facebook Marketplace Sale to Emlenton Woman
SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing criminal charges for allegedly accepting money for an item on Facebook Marketplace but not providing the product to an Emlenton woman. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Dustin J. Whitling, of Brookville,...
District Judge Peck Yakopec stresses importance of staying in school
Cheryl Peck Yakopec introduced herself, not as a judge, but as a “Valley girl” to students attending an after-school program at the Salvation Army in New Kensington. Peck Yakopec, a district judge in Lower Burrell and Allegheny Township for 28 years, said she was among the students who voted to name Valley High School after the merger of the New Kensington and Arnold school districts in 1965.
Meet the Democrats running for Allegheny County Executive (so far)
Incumbent Rich Fitzgerald is term-limited, and the Democrat who wins the primary is highly likely to win in the general election. The post Meet the Democrats running for Allegheny County Executive (so far) appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
LIVE UPDATES: Massive explosion at start of controlled release of chemicals at train derailment
The governor of Ohio and Columbiana County officials have issued an urgent evacuation warning to anyone living within a mile of the train derailment site due to the possibility of an explosion.
Out & About: Westmoreland County prayer breakfast stresses core values
“Love, Listen, Learn and Lead” was the theme of the Westmoreland County Chamber Annual Prayer Breakfast, held Jan. 27 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield. Those values were separately explored in a series of spiritual readings. “Love” was covered by Heather McLean, outreach coordinator for Mental Health America of...
YMCA in Greensburg looking to fill nearly 50 positions
The Greensburg YMCA is looking to hire nearly 50 people.
Kiski Garden Center in Allegheny Township under new ownership
A popular year-‘round garden center in Allegheny Township is under new ownership. Dave Vargo, former owner of Kiski Garden Center, sold his business Friday for $200,000 to Pat D’Amico of Buffalo Township. Vargo removed a large banner outside his former business that same afternoon as D’Amico looked on...
I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.
Plum Council votes to demolish 2 houses following hearings
Plum Council has voted to tear down two houses the borough’s engineer has declared dangerous, while giving the owner of a third home more time to repair it. During hearings Monday, council voted to tear down houses at 7906 Saltsburg Road and 488 New Texas Road. Council voted to...
Local organization now accepting SNAP benefits
SNAP participants can pick the meals they receive out of a monthly rotation of options.
wtae.com
Students host day of service in Westmoreland County
Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
