WOWT

Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field

A UNL report shows investments the state made in small businesses are returning in a big way. NDCS staffer assaulted; suspect could get more prison time. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services worker was allegedly assaulted after an inmate refused to go back to their cell. Burke/Westview Dance Team makes...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV Archive: Clown convention

OMAHA, Neb. — Feb. 1, 1983 — Omaha saw a convergence of clowns from Nebraska and Iowa. Emerging from their "winter hibernation," 61 clowns gathered to brush up on their clowning skills ahead of spring and summer appearances. Here's a look behind the dramatic shoes, makeup, hairstyles and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Henry Doorly Zoo unveils orangutan exhibit plans

OMAHA, Neb. — The latest project at the Henry Doorly Zoo will put people face-to-face with orangutans — with a clear barrier between them. Private donations will fund the $21 million project. The zoo showed off the designs for the Hubbard Orangutan Forest on Friday. The project will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Editorial - Black History Month

February is Black History month, and we hope you will join us in celebrating the amazing stories and people that have been a big part of Omaha’s Black History, as well as look into the future and what we all can do to make a difference. Quanecia Fraser will...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska appoints committee to help find next UNL chancellor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska appointed the 16-member committee that will help find the next UNL chancellor. The search advisory committee is chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss, the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's college of agricultural sciences and natural resources. UNL student body president Jacob Drake and...
LINCOLN, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
WOWT

Black businesses helping expand Omaha’s local economy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christi Ballard’s Status boutique gives Omaha the chance to tap into the finer things. For 20 years, the Omaha native has made luxury her business. “Anything you spend your money on is a luxury. But I just really loved handbags,” Ballard said. Ballard once...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Rhythmz Lounge Shuts Down After Fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Rhythmz Lounge in Southwest Omaha shuts down after a fire this weekend. Firefighters were called to the bar on Q Street at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday. The Omaha Fire Department says the fire caused around $65,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.
OMAHA, NE

