4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Omaha's Time Out Foods owners hope for seamless transition for famous fried chicken
OMAHA, Neb. — For Time Out Chicken, it's business as usual. North Omaha's famous chicken restaurant remains open despite being up for sale. The owners hope for a seamless transition to the next buyer. Operations manager Ronnie James has been coming here for years. "I don't know how many...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field
A UNL report shows investments the state made in small businesses are returning in a big way. NDCS staffer assaulted; suspect could get more prison time. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services worker was allegedly assaulted after an inmate refused to go back to their cell. Burke/Westview Dance Team makes...
WOWT
Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
KETV.com
KETV Archive: Clown convention
OMAHA, Neb. — Feb. 1, 1983 — Omaha saw a convergence of clowns from Nebraska and Iowa. Emerging from their "winter hibernation," 61 clowns gathered to brush up on their clowning skills ahead of spring and summer appearances. Here's a look behind the dramatic shoes, makeup, hairstyles and...
KETV.com
Henry Doorly Zoo unveils orangutan exhibit plans
OMAHA, Neb. — The latest project at the Henry Doorly Zoo will put people face-to-face with orangutans — with a clear barrier between them. Private donations will fund the $21 million project. The zoo showed off the designs for the Hubbard Orangutan Forest on Friday. The project will...
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
KETV.com
Editorial - Black History Month
February is Black History month, and we hope you will join us in celebrating the amazing stories and people that have been a big part of Omaha’s Black History, as well as look into the future and what we all can do to make a difference. Quanecia Fraser will...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska appoints committee to help find next UNL chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska appointed the 16-member committee that will help find the next UNL chancellor. The search advisory committee is chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss, the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's college of agricultural sciences and natural resources. UNL student body president Jacob Drake and...
KETV.com
Creighton guard Francisco Farabello discusses the origin on his trick shots while playing J-A-Y
OMAHA, Neb. — If you follow Creighton men's basketball on social media, you've likely seen senior guard Francisco Farabello do some crazy trick shots on the Jays' road trips. Farabello discusses the origin of his trick shots, his favorite one and more during a game of J-A-Y against KETV...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man ticketed after firing gun into apartment floor, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was cited Sunday after he accidentally fired a gun in his apartment, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., a caller reported hearing a “loud pop” at her apartment near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road. The caller said she also noticed...
KETV.com
Traditions of local Indigenous communities shared through exhibit at Omaha Children's Museum
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Children's Museum is sharing local indigenous communities traditions and culture through a new interactive exhibit called 'A Generation of Hope: Indigenous Peoples of the Heartland.'. The director of exhibits, Sarah Nucci, said exposing children to different cultures early on helps them become more tolerant...
KETV.com
'We've got to start thinking bigger': Union Omaha looks to unicameral for help funding stadium
OMAHA, Neb. — Local professional soccer team Union Omaha is eyeing a new $100 million stadium north of downtown. The team says they would need the help of a newly introduced bill in the legislature to pay for some of it. That bill was introduced by Omaha Senator Mike...
WOWT
Black businesses helping expand Omaha’s local economy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christi Ballard’s Status boutique gives Omaha the chance to tap into the finer things. For 20 years, the Omaha native has made luxury her business. “Anything you spend your money on is a luxury. But I just really loved handbags,” Ballard said. Ballard once...
iheart.com
Rhythmz Lounge Shuts Down After Fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Rhythmz Lounge in Southwest Omaha shuts down after a fire this weekend. Firefighters were called to the bar on Q Street at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday. The Omaha Fire Department says the fire caused around $65,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.
