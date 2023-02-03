Giddy Up Coffeehouse looks to warm up everyone who enters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a unique name with good coffee and side items that will have you galloping back for more.
Giddy-Up Coffeehouse in Greenville, located at 1872 W. Arlington Blvd, has various coffees and cheese danishes to check out. The new coffeehouse also has a drive-thru window for people on the go.
View the video to find out more.
