ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Giddy Up Coffeehouse looks to warm up everyone who enters

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a unique name with good coffee and side items that will have you galloping back for more.

Giddy-Up Coffeehouse in Greenville, located at 1872 W. Arlington Blvd, has various coffees and cheese danishes to check out. The new coffeehouse also has a drive-thru window for people on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgqqP_0kbjlUOu00

View the video to find out more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

City of Havelock reports another wastewater discharge

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A third recent discharge of untreated wastewater has been reported by the City of Havelock. Officials said an estimated 1,000 gallons at the Stonebridge Lift Station. The wastewater was discharged into the Southwest Prong Slocum Creek. The discharge was reported on Sunday. The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Recycling returns in Greenville after delay

After Greenville's recycling process was delayed for about a week, residents can now return their recycling bins to the curb to be picked up again. After Greenville's recycling process was delayed for about a week, residents can now return their recycling bins to the curb to be picked up again.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Service event gives ECU students chance to volunteer

East Carolina University Honors College students showed their appreciation for the community through volunteering. On Monday, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina hosted a service event. Service event gives ECU students chance to volunteer. East Carolina University Honors College students showed their appreciation for the community through...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rowing the Roanoke River: Locals working to start crew team

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – In Washington County, one group wants more people to row the Roanoke River and is trying to start a crew team for a local high school. According to Louis Manring with the Washington County Travel and Tourism Authority, they have the rivers and they have the rowers. All they really need […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

How to plan a romantic date for your valentine in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for date ideas on Valentine’s Day, the holiday of love, you have come to the right place. We’ve gathered some local attractions to recommend for February 14. Regardless of what you choose to do, remember that it only matters who you’re with. Restaurants First things first, schedule your […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Greenville to review 2022 crime statistics, pedestrian project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council will meet today to review local crime statistics from 2022 as well as a potential grant for a pedestrian project. Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls will deliver the report at a city workshop at 4 p.m. at 200 West Fifth St. It will include information about shots-fired calls throughout the city as well as a review of GPD’s responses to incidents such as traffic stops, firearm recoveries and gang suppression acts.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a good soaking rain the past few days, skies will mostly be clear throughout much of the morning and into the early afternoon. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the clear skies and cold temperatures will also allow for a great opportunity to watch a potential surveillance balloon to pass over portions of the Carolinas later today.
GREENVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager on site. Wet wiping cloth on drainboard. Some dust build-up on ceiling vents. Northeast Elementary School. 1002 E Highland Avenue, Kinston. Date: 1/10. Score: 99. Observations:. One bag of shredded lettuce in walk-in was...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

First weekend for combined social district in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday night was the first weekend for the combined social districts in Greenville. The changes will allow people to drink in restricted areas around participating businesses. People in Uptown Greenville Friday night said they were enjoying the revised social district combining Uptown and the Dickinson Avenue social districts. “I think it […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Scam alert for Jones County; Individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal”

Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff posted the following on Facebook:. The Jones County Sheriffs Office was made aware of individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal.” This style scam typically targets elderly residents that can be easily intimidated into paying their price. Please be cautious and do proper research before purchasing any services.
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County revamps Crime Stoppers program

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community debuts the rebuild of its Crime Stoppers program in a social media post. Craven County Crime Stoppers introduced the new board, along with an insight into how the program works in a social media post on Sunday night. According to the Facebook post, Craven County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that will rely on fundraisers and donations to pay tipsters.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Dozen headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit & run driver

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A dozen headstones at an Eastern Carolina cemetery were destroyed by a hit & run driver this past weekend. Wilson police said it happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Local food truck roundup helping those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A generous community member is leading a helping hand through a food truck roundup. The food truck roundup included some local food trucks like Uncle Fred’s, the Jerk Truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips and more. All proceeds will go to Pitt County Schools’ overdue lunch accounts. Sheila Leggette, who coordinated the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Shots fired outside Walmart in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — Shots were fired in broad daylight Monday outside a Walmart in Wilson. According to the Wilson Police Department, the shots were fired Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart on Forest Hills Road. At 1:45 p.m., police said the shooting stemmed from an argument...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail

The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail. The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Work to soon begin on piece of Interstate 42 between New Bern and Havelock

N.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with creating a new interstate highway across eastern North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $242 million contract to convert a 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 into a limited-access freeway between New Bern and Havelock. The project is part of...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy