Giddy Up Coffeehouse looks to warm up everyone who enters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a unique name with good coffee and side items that will have you galloping back for more.

Giddy-Up Coffeehouse in Greenville, located at 1872 W. Arlington Blvd, has various coffees and cheese danishes to check out. The new coffeehouse also has a drive-thru window for people on the go.

View the video to find out more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.