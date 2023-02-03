Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Related
Atlantic City, NJ Firefighter Falls Through Boardwalk During Fire
An Atlantic City Firefighter was injured during the last Friday, February 3, 2023 fire on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The fire occurred in the 6:00 p.m. hour on the boardwalk directly adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort, on the 500 block in Atlantic City. We have learned...
Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli
Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
MEGA CHEGG! The Chicken or The Egg Unveils Marlton, NJ Restaurant
Some say you can have too much of a good thing. We say, when it comes to The Chicken or The Egg, that sentiment doesn't apply. The favorite of the Jersey Shore's new restaurant location in Marlton is bigger and better than ever. This is a MEGA CHEGG!. Chegg is...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Grocery Store Worker Stabbed in Absecon Saturday Morning
Absecon Police say a woman was stabbed inside the Shoprite store on the White Horse Pike in Absecon Saturday morning. Police say the woman, an employee of Shoprite, was injured in the attack. Police say they responded to the store just before 10am, finding the injured woman who was rushed...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation
I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
Local Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Spot For Thin Crust Pizza
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
Will gas prices keep dropping in NJ?
💲 Gas prices continued to decline over the weekend in New Jersey. 🚗 Recent interest rate hikes are suppressing demand for gas. ❓ How long can we expect prices to keep dropping?. Gas prices drifted lower over the weekend in New Jersey and are projected to fall even...
More mild weather ahead for NJ: 40s, 50s, and even 60s this week
I feel like a broken record by saying yet again there is no significant snow on the horizon for New Jersey. (Meaning in the next 7 to 10 days, which takes us to the midpoint of February.) What a weird winter it's been. But there are still six and a half weeks to go.
Look inside gorgeous Montclair, NJ home designed by famous architect
MONTCLAIR — A mid-century style home by a famous architect — who created several New York landmarks and a notable New Jersey venue — has been listed for sale at just under $1 million. “This notable 1959 home, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone seamlessly blends with...
10 Wonderful Sounds That Mean Summer Is Back In New Jersey
Living near the Jersey Shore has its perks; beautiful beaches, tons of great outdoor activities, and of course there's always something going on. That being said, there is something I really am missing during these peaceful off months at the shore, and it's something I didn't think I'd miss. When...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0