CLARK, NJ – Clark Township Police on Feb. 7 announced that three suspects have been charged in connection with two robberies that took place last spring at the Quick Chek convenience store located on Westfield Avenue. According to police, twice during the month of May 2022, shoppers at the Quick Chek reported being the victims of a strong-armed robbery. In both cases, female patrons of the store allege that their purses were forcefully taken by an unknown male suspect who was assisted by two others – one who acted as a lookout and another as a ‘get away’ driver. At the time of...

CLARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO