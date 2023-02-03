ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Clark Police: 3 Suspects Arrested in May 2022 Quick Chek Robberies

CLARK, NJ – Clark Township Police on Feb. 7 announced that three suspects have been charged in connection with two robberies that took place last spring at the Quick Chek convenience store located on Westfield Avenue.  According to police, twice during the month of May 2022, shoppers at the Quick Chek reported being the victims of a strong-armed robbery. In both cases, female patrons of the store allege that their purses were forcefully taken by an unknown male suspect who was assisted by two others – one who acted as a lookout and another as a ‘get away’ driver.  At the time of...
CLARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Essex County News: Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Shootings of Newark Police Officers

NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old East Orange man on attempted murder charges for the shooting of two Newark police officers on Nov. 1, 2022. Kendall Howard is to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court on Friday, facing six felony charges in connection with the non-fatal shootings of Newark police officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul.
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

West Orange Police Phone Scam Alert

PHONE SCAM ALERT!! Stay vigilant against fraud! The West Orange Police Department (WOPD) is notifying the public of a phone scam posing as the WOPD asking for personal information. Don't give away your personal information!! The WOPD would never call asking for this information. No need to report it if it happens, just hang up. Call the non-emergency number with questions (973) 325-4030.
tapinto.net

Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child

PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
PATERSON, NJ
tapinto.net

A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief

Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Yorktown State Trooper Arrested for Issuing Fake Tickets

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A New York State Trooper was arrested last month for issuing over 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents between May 2021 and Oct. 2022. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, was responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways while assigned to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant. He was placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2022.
YORKTOWN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. cop faces charges for shooting fleeing man in back, paralyzing him

State prosecutors on Monday criminally charged a Paterson police officer who shot a man in the back, leaving him unable to walk. “This is a solemn moment to bring charges like this,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at a Trenton press conference announcing the counts of aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek in connection with the June 2022 shooting of Khalif Cooper.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gun Threat Causes Modified Lockdown at Union High School Wednesday

UNION, NJ – A modified lockdown took place midday on Wednesday at Union High School because of a threat by one student to shoot another. According to Union police, a student was threatening to beat up another student, who then said, “I have a gun. I’ll shoot you.”  A modified lockdown was issued, and a search took place.  Police said the threat was not credible, and the lockdown was lifted.  The police added that a search of the student’s home also took place. Union High School Principal Althea Bossard added that during the lockdown, “our maintenance department accidentally tripped the fire alarm.  As a precaution, the fire department and Union Police Department were present. All students and staff are safe and learning has resumed.”
UNION, NJ
tapinto.net

Sayreville Police Seek Help from Public to Find Councilwoman's Killer

SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour who was murdered Wednesday evening, Feb. 1 outside of her home. She was gunned down while still in her car and pronounced dead at the scene. In particular, the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Men Face Drug Charges After Bayonne Arrests

BAYONNE, NJ - Two Jersey City men face drug charges following their arrests by members of the Bayonne Police Department on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, Famar O. McGoy, 43, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine while Taylor Stackhouse, 40, was charged with possession of PCP and cocaine.  McGoy, who was arrested with Stackhouse from the area of 19th Street and JFK Boulevard, was additionally charted with the Intent to Distribute within 500 feet of Public Housing.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tapinto.net

"Reckless Driver" Hit Paramus School Bus Monday Morning, Police Said

PARAMUS, NJ - A 27-year-old Dumont man who failed to stop for a red light struck a Paramus school bus carrying 23 students to school this morning, according to police. Police determined there were no injuries that occured because of the crash. The Dumont man, who was driving a 2019...
PARAMUS, NJ
lnnnews.com

Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail

02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
LINDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy