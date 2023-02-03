Read full article on original website
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000Mark StarNew York City, NY
An NYPD Officer Died Three Days After Being Shot During An Off-Duty Robbery In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Clark Police: 3 Suspects Arrested in May 2022 Quick Chek Robberies
CLARK, NJ – Clark Township Police on Feb. 7 announced that three suspects have been charged in connection with two robberies that took place last spring at the Quick Chek convenience store located on Westfield Avenue. According to police, twice during the month of May 2022, shoppers at the Quick Chek reported being the victims of a strong-armed robbery. In both cases, female patrons of the store allege that their purses were forcefully taken by an unknown male suspect who was assisted by two others – one who acted as a lookout and another as a ‘get away’ driver. At the time of...
Essex County News: Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Shootings of Newark Police Officers
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old East Orange man on attempted murder charges for the shooting of two Newark police officers on Nov. 1, 2022. Kendall Howard is to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court on Friday, facing six felony charges in connection with the non-fatal shootings of Newark police officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul.
West Orange Police Phone Scam Alert
PHONE SCAM ALERT!! Stay vigilant against fraud! The West Orange Police Department (WOPD) is notifying the public of a phone scam posing as the WOPD asking for personal information. Don't give away your personal information!! The WOPD would never call asking for this information. No need to report it if it happens, just hang up. Call the non-emergency number with questions (973) 325-4030.
Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child
PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
Retired Police Officer Facing Theft Charges In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – A retired police officer from a Long Beach Island department has been charged with stealing funds from a PBA bank account when serving as a treasurer, Ocean County authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said 44-year-old Jason Hildebrant of Lacey Township has been charged...
Police Report: Burglary, Assault, Theft, Drugs, DWI, Disorderly, Criminal Mischief
The following January criminal incidents and arrests were reported by Red Bank police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. • The theft of a package from a residence on Fisher Place was reported on Jan. 31. • The theft of several toiletries with a total value of $200 to...
Man Accused of Stealing $6,000 of Merchandise from Apple Store at the Mall at Short Hills
MILLBURN, NJ — In January, Millburn Police arrested two people on consecutive days at the Mall at Short Hills. According to Millburn Police, on January 13, a Nordstrom employee created a fraudulent return of merchandise to a gift card, valued at $435. Officers later arrested 30-year-old Deja Davis, of East Orange, and charged her with theft by deception.
Ninja star stabbing near Dunkin’ in West Milford, NJ — 18-year-old charged
WEST MILFORD — A man was stabbed with a ninja star in the area of Dunkin' on Union Valley Road, and an 18-year old has been arrested for the alleged crime, according to police. Township resident Michael Poirier is charged with aggravated assault, and drug and weapons offenses, police...
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
Yorktown State Trooper Arrested for Issuing Fake Tickets
YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A New York State Trooper was arrested last month for issuing over 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents between May 2021 and Oct. 2022. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, was responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways while assigned to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant. He was placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2022.
N.J. cop faces charges for shooting fleeing man in back, paralyzing him
State prosecutors on Monday criminally charged a Paterson police officer who shot a man in the back, leaving him unable to walk. “This is a solemn moment to bring charges like this,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at a Trenton press conference announcing the counts of aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek in connection with the June 2022 shooting of Khalif Cooper.
Hasbrouck Heights Police Respond to Route 17 Multi-vehicle Accident with Rollover
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident which delayed traffic after the morning rush for about an hour on Tuesday. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 9:30am, members of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department were called to Route 17 in the area...
Gun Threat Causes Modified Lockdown at Union High School Wednesday
UNION, NJ – A modified lockdown took place midday on Wednesday at Union High School because of a threat by one student to shoot another. According to Union police, a student was threatening to beat up another student, who then said, “I have a gun. I’ll shoot you.” A modified lockdown was issued, and a search took place. Police said the threat was not credible, and the lockdown was lifted. The police added that a search of the student’s home also took place. Union High School Principal Althea Bossard added that during the lockdown, “our maintenance department accidentally tripped the fire alarm. As a precaution, the fire department and Union Police Department were present. All students and staff are safe and learning has resumed.”
Sayreville Police Seek Help from Public to Find Councilwoman's Killer
SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour who was murdered Wednesday evening, Feb. 1 outside of her home. She was gunned down while still in her car and pronounced dead at the scene. In particular, the...
Jersey City Men Face Drug Charges After Bayonne Arrests
BAYONNE, NJ - Two Jersey City men face drug charges following their arrests by members of the Bayonne Police Department on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, Famar O. McGoy, 43, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine while Taylor Stackhouse, 40, was charged with possession of PCP and cocaine. McGoy, who was arrested with Stackhouse from the area of 19th Street and JFK Boulevard, was additionally charted with the Intent to Distribute within 500 feet of Public Housing.
"Reckless Driver" Hit Paramus School Bus Monday Morning, Police Said
PARAMUS, NJ - A 27-year-old Dumont man who failed to stop for a red light struck a Paramus school bus carrying 23 students to school this morning, according to police. Police determined there were no injuries that occured because of the crash. The Dumont man, who was driving a 2019...
Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail
02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
