Greensboro, NC

Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
Joining a national trend, Durham is dispatching mental health teams — not police — to some 911 calls

Traditionally, 911 calls are handled by one of three kinds of first responders: police, firefighters or emergency medical providers. Now, a fourth kind is spreading rapidly. Durham is among dozens of cities and counties across the nation that have added response teams built around mental health professionals. Experts say the approach is likely to become a key part of how cities interact with their citizens.
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
Triad family is racing for SIDS awareness

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — If you go to a race at the Caraway Speedway, many people will recognize one team in Particular. It is Team Kimery. The team is known for winning a lot of their races, but that's not the only thing they are known for, but rather the story that's driving their passion.
Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving a Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) bus damaged utility poles and power lines Monday has closed Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street and the immediate intersections. Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. A picture sent to WFMY from...
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
