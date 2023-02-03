Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
Horror film ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on haunted camping spot in North Carolina
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted campground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page. The plot of the film is based […]
Greensboro woman watches jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maddie Bushey-Raines did not plan to spend the weekend in North Myrtle Beach. She and her wife decided to visit family on a whim. She ended up capturing a viral moment. Bushey-Raines, who lives in Greensboro, watched as U.S. fighter jets shot down a Chinese spy...
Seagrove firefighter's wife granted $1 million bond, defense says it plans to prove innocence
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman, wife of longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman, appeared in court Monday, where she was granted a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder in MJ's death. The judge decided that as a term of her release, she must...
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
wunc.org
Joining a national trend, Durham is dispatching mental health teams — not police — to some 911 calls
Traditionally, 911 calls are handled by one of three kinds of first responders: police, firefighters or emergency medical providers. Now, a fourth kind is spreading rapidly. Durham is among dozens of cities and counties across the nation that have added response teams built around mental health professionals. Experts say the approach is likely to become a key part of how cities interact with their citizens.
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
Triad family is racing for SIDS awareness
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — If you go to a race at the Caraway Speedway, many people will recognize one team in Particular. It is Team Kimery. The team is known for winning a lot of their races, but that's not the only thing they are known for, but rather the story that's driving their passion.
Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving a Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) bus damaged utility poles and power lines Monday has closed Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street and the immediate intersections. Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. A picture sent to WFMY from...
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
A setback is a setup for a comeback: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This past November I had the opportunity to report live at the kickoff for Winterfest at LeBauer Park. I had an amazing time gliding and spinning on the ice. Though I was able to keep my balance for the most part, I did have a couple...
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
MLK Black History Month parade returns in Durham
The parade starts at Noon at W. G. Pearson Elementary School on Fayetteville Street and ends at NC Central University.
WFMY News 2 kicks off 'Read 2 Succeed' at Sumner Elementary School in Greensboro
Reading is succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students at our Read 2 Succeed assemblies every year. We kicked off this year's program this morning at Sumner Elementary School. It was our first trip back to a Guilford County School (GCS) since we paused the...
WXII 12
Local Asheboro organizations team up to hold community warming center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Local organizations in Asheboro made sure those in need were warm and safe Friday night during a community warming center on brewer street. They also provided a warm meal, a cot to rest, and items like clothes and hygiene products. "We are all human we are...
Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 12