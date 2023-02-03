DES MOINES, IOWA (February 6, 2023) — Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s (DMPD) Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. “Sergeant Carney’s years of experience in police patrol, investigation, and intelligence have prepared him to provide the best...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO