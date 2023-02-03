ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director

DES MOINES, IOWA (February 6, 2023) — Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s (DMPD) Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. “Sergeant Carney’s years of experience in police patrol, investigation, and intelligence have prepared him to provide the best...
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Patrick McAvan as District Associate Judge

DES MOINES, IOWA (February 6, 2023) — On Friday, February 3, Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Patrick McAvan as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 8A. McAvan, of Fairfield, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant Jefferson County Attorney. He received his undergraduate degree from...
