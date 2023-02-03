Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
hot967.fm
Authorities ID 2 of 3 Men in Bloomington Murder-Suicide
(Bloomington, MN) — Authorities are identifying two of the three men found dead inside a pickup truck Wednesday night in Bloomington. The Hennepin County medical examiner says 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and 25-year-old Dominick Dahmen of Buffalo both died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Friends say the father and son were polka-style musicians in a band called ‘Dale Dahmen and the Beats.’ Investigators said the three died in a murder-suicide as the result of some business or financial dealings. The third person involved has not been identified.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
Shooting and crash leaves one dead in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Police are investigating a crash near the Walker Art Center that left one man dead. They believe a shooting preceded and caused the crash.
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
police1.com
Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fox9.com
Father-son victims of double murder-suicide in Bloomington remembered
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX9) - Bloomington police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, and now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son who died in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them. For almost 44...
State orders reduction in inmate capacity at Ramsey County jail for safety reasons
The Ramsey County sheriff has been ordered by state corrections officials to work to immediately reduce the capacity of the county jail for safety reasons
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
Ramsey County sheriff ordered to shrink jail population
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner (DOC) Paul Schnell ordered Ramsey Country Sheriff Bob Fletcher to limit the capacity of the Ramsey County Jail to 360 inmates on Friday, alleging a number of minimum standard violations. The 500-bed facility, located at 425 Grove St. in St....
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
Driver charged in University of Minnesota researcher's death
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 28, 2022. Prosecutors say the man accused of causing the car crash that killed 24-year-old University of Minnesota medical researcher Ebony Miller was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Kenneth Spencer...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
mprnews.org
Ramsey County must reduce jail capacity, state orders
The Department of Corrections is ordering the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to reduce the capacity of its Adult Detention Center by Wednesday. A plan for the reduction must be submitted to the state by the close of business on Monday. The move came after a state investigation into complaints from...
740thefan.com
Students marching at U of M demand end to brutal murders by police
MINNEAPOLIS – Activists marched at the University of Minnesota Minneapolis campus Friday night, demanding justice for what they call brutal police murders of Tyre Nichols and other victims. Cal Mergendahl with Students for a Democratic Society said it needs to stop. “The sort of like ‘reforms’ that we have...
willmarradio.com
Teen shot to death in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Legislature moving to restore voting rights for felons upon release from custody
The Rev. Brian Herron of Zion Baptist Church in Minneapolis visited the state Capitol last week to urge restoration of voting rights to former felons immediately on their release from prison or jail. It's a personal cause for Herron. In 2001, he abruptly resigned from his seat on the Minneapolis...
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
