(Bloomington, MN) — Authorities are identifying two of the three men found dead inside a pickup truck Wednesday night in Bloomington. The Hennepin County medical examiner says 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and 25-year-old Dominick Dahmen of Buffalo both died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Friends say the father and son were polka-style musicians in a band called ‘Dale Dahmen and the Beats.’ Investigators said the three died in a murder-suicide as the result of some business or financial dealings. The third person involved has not been identified.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO