Sometimes, the journey is the destination and in far northern Wisconsin, there’s a covered bridge that people cross, simply because they can. The Smith Rapids Covered Bridge is far away from cities and towns, on a road that just leads deeper into the forest. It’s not as old as it looks in photos, but it’s even more beautiful, and it’s a bridge worth crossing, even if it’s a little out of the way. When you arrive, you’ll understand why you came.

PARK FALLS, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO