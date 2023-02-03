Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Suicide a growing concern in rural areas
A new study shows suicide rates are climbing in Wisconsin, now one of the leading causes of death in the state, and area mental health centers are on the front line in the battle against rising suicide rates, especially in rural areas. William Schwab, a professor with the UW Madison...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Thompson Steps Down as NFHF President
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Central Wisconsin will have new leadership. WAOW TV reports that Mike Thompson, the first and only President in the group’s 11-year history, is stepping down from the position. Thompson says he would like to spend more time with...
wearegreenbay.com
Person stranded in below-zero Wisconsin temps after wheelchair malfunctions, caller notifies Police
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in central Wisconsin helped to rescue a person who was stranded on a sidewalk in below-zero temperatures after their wheelchair was malfunctioning. In a video provided by the Wausau Police Department, officers can be seen loading the motorized wheelchair into the back of an...
OnlyInYourState
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe
Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
tomahawkleader.com
WBA: Home building numbers decreased slightly from 2021 to 2022
WISCONSIN – The latest new home construction numbers from year-end 2022 show a slight decrease compared to those of 2021, according to the Wisconsin Builders’ Association (WBA). WBA said on Thursday, Feb. 2 that the data, submitted by all municipalities across Wisconsin, shows 11,326 permits were pulled statewide...
tomahawkleader.com
Middle school wrestlers compete in Crandon scramble, D.C. Everest tourney
CRANDON – The Tomahawk Middle School wrestling team took part in a scramble in Crandon and a D.C. Everest team tournament. The middle school Hatchets traveled to Crandon on Thursday, Feb. 2 for a seven-team scramble. The teams involved were Tomahawk, Crandon, John Muir Blue, MHLT, Rhinelander, Wabeno/Laona and Florence. There were no team scores kept.
WSAW
Vilas County snowmobile trails become deadliest in state after tragic week
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The snowmobile capital of the world is struggling with snowmobile-related deaths. Five out of the nine snowmobile deaths in the state have happened in Vilas County. The most recent crash took the lives of two people. “We’ve been seeing a lot of aggressive driving this...
WSAW
Pro Vintage Racing series shows fun competition with classic snowmobile rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Pro Vintage Racing, they are no strangers to flying on the ice of the Wausau 525 racetrack, a hot commodity within the industry. “It’s one of them establishments that if you ain’t ran here, you wanna run here,” says Steven Perik Jr., President & Driver, Pro Vintage Racing. “And if you have ran here, you wanna keep coming back.”
Update: 2 dead in Vilas Co. snowmobile crash
Two people died Thursday in a head-on crash involving two snowmobiles in Vilas County near St. Germain, police confirmed. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake, on Trail 70. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
OnlyInYourState
The Covered Bridge To Nowhere In The Middle Of The Wisconsin Woods Will Capture Your Imagination
Sometimes, the journey is the destination and in far northern Wisconsin, there’s a covered bridge that people cross, simply because they can. The Smith Rapids Covered Bridge is far away from cities and towns, on a road that just leads deeper into the forest. It’s not as old as it looks in photos, but it’s even more beautiful, and it’s a bridge worth crossing, even if it’s a little out of the way. When you arrive, you’ll understand why you came.
