James Flowers
3d ago
now don't do it again, and make sure you call the court and set up a trial date..........you are released on your own recognizance, have a wonderful day
3
Ryan Walker
3d ago
and now your punishment will be 3 meals a day and free medical services... that'll teach you...
10
Teresa Pfaffle
3d ago
Walgreens is losing staff because of the theft.absolutely ridiculous!!!i watched 2 girls come in run out the door with whatever they stole under hoodie.im to old to run but im tired of empty shelves hire a gd security guard.you can stop them look it up
2
KREM
Convicted murderer arrested for assault in Spokane
In 2013, Avondre Graham pleaded guilty to the murder of Sharlotte McGill. He was also found guilty of robbing and attacking a woman on the Centennial trail.
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls police arrest pair from Spokane for drug-related charges
POST FALLS, Idaho – Officers with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested two people from Spokane on drug-related charges Saturday morning. According to PFPD officer Jonathin Zibli, 43-year-old Amy Knight and 44-year-old Nicholas Taylor, both from Spokane, were arrested at the Post Falls Factory Outlet around noon. Knight...
Washington Woman Arrested for Killing Son and Decapitating His Body
A woman in Spokane, Washington, has been arrested after admitting to police that she had killed and decapitated her adult son before dumping his body in June 2022. Christine Castelli, 58, told major crimes detectives at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office that she had shot her son several times at a residence in the 1400 block of West Jennings … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KXLY
Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
KXLY
Man hospitalized with significant injuries from South Hill stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says a man was stabbed on the South Hill Sunday night. SPD says they responded to a man suffering "apparent stab wounds" near 44th Avenue and Regal Street just before 11 p.m.
KXLY
'This person is going to kill me': Visitor to Spokane describes downtown attack now blamed on recently-released convicted killer
SPOKANE, Wash - A man convicted of killing a woman in Spokane in 2012 allegedly committed a new crime just weeks after he was released from prison and attacked a stranger just two months later. Documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court show Avondre Graham is charge with assaulting and...
KREM
Suspect in 2021 murder of Spokane mother sentenced to 36 years behind bars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 is intentionally not sharing the victims' last names to protect the child's privacy. A Spokane man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her young daughter in 2021 was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday and 36 months in community custody after his release.
KXLY
Four people arrested in Spokane Valley, possible counterfeit fentanyl seized
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Wednesday morning as part of a months-long fentanyl investigation. Spokane County SWAT and the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit served a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street near South Bowdish Road around 6 a.m.
Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1,233%
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs deputies served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39,...
KXLY
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley law enforcement identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager’s...
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Wife in Spokane is Also Convicted of Second Murder
SPOKANE - A 38-year-old Spokane man who was previously convicted of killing his ex-wife has now been convicted of a second murder. On January 30, 2023, Nathan O. Beal was convicted of pre-meditated 1st degree murder in Spokane Superior Court for the shooting death of 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull. The homicide happened nearly three years ago.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
KXLY
ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
