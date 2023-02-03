I’m feeling nostalgic this afternoon, so I’m turning the calendar back to the spring of 1979, just a few weeks after I joined the staff of the Wiscasset Newspaper, now known as the Boothbay Register-Wiscasset Newspaper. Back then the paper cost 25 cents and came out Thursday mornings. Lots of things have changed over the years but oddly enough not the overall size of the newspaper’s front page which still measures about 22 inches high by 16 inches wide. So I’m looking at the May 10, 1979 edition of the Wiscasset Newspaper, Volume 10, No. 19, which means the newspaper was in its 10th year, week number 19.

