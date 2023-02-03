Read full article on original website
James P. Lawlor
James Patrick Lawlor (Jim), 67, of Newcastle, Maine peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2023 in Rockport, Maine. He was born in Bellows Falls, Vermont, the youngest son of Joseph and Catherine Lawlor. He was raised in Westminster and educated in Bellows Falls. He attended the University of Vermont.
Valentine’s Day bake sale
Stop by the Boothbay Region YMCA on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to sold out, to grab some delicious treats! The Boothbay Region Project Gradation volunteers will have individually packaged Valentine's cupcakes, cookies, brownies and many other fantastic goodies. A great Valentine's gift or a sweet treat for you and your family.
Scenes from the polar vortex
Area photographer Bruce Burnham braved the subzero temperatures on Saturday, Feb. 4 to photograph some scenes around the waterfront and on land during the polar vortex which covered the state. It was one of the coldest days on record, with Portland registering a -45F wind chill, a new record for the city, according to WGME. Temperatures rose overnight into Sunday but the sea smoke, frost and ice made for some memorable pictures.
Pink lemonade and atomic balls
I’m feeling nostalgic this afternoon, so I’m turning the calendar back to the spring of 1979, just a few weeks after I joined the staff of the Wiscasset Newspaper, now known as the Boothbay Register-Wiscasset Newspaper. Back then the paper cost 25 cents and came out Thursday mornings. Lots of things have changed over the years but oddly enough not the overall size of the newspaper’s front page which still measures about 22 inches high by 16 inches wide. So I’m looking at the May 10, 1979 edition of the Wiscasset Newspaper, Volume 10, No. 19, which means the newspaper was in its 10th year, week number 19.
Lincoln County property transfers in January
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in January:. Alna: Albee, Carol S. and Daigle, Carol A. to Vogel, Alisha Albee; Hanning, Kathleen A. to Midcoast Conservancy; George, Pamela C. to Fairfield, Janet M., Fairfield, Janet, Fairfield, Gary N. and Fairfield, Gary. Boothbay: Plescia,...
Atlantic salmon and trout habitat protected along the Sheepscot River
Midcoast Conservancy announced the acquisition of a 12.5-acre parcel with 1300 feet of frontage along the West Branch Sheepscot River near China, Maine. Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) supported the project as part of its Rivers Initiative. The parcel includes forested land and priority habitat areas for Wild Brook trout. This area also produces one of the highest numbers of juvenile Atlantic salmon in the Sheepscot Watershed.
Coastal Rivers after-school program features nature exploration
Coastal Rivers is offering a nature-based after-school program for kids ages 6 to 11 during the month of March at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm. The program takes place daily from 3 to 5 p.m. in week-long sessions. Kids will spend much of the time outdoors, exploring fields, forest, and...
Message from Superintendent Kahler regarding BRES water damage
The following message was sent to the newspaper and others this morning from AOS 98 Superintendent of Schools Robert Kahler regarding the water damage at Boothbay Region Elementary School:. Dear Seahawk and Wildcat Nation,. I know that you have many questions and concerns about the recent flooding at BRES and...
Seahawks defeat Wiscasset
The Boothbay Region Seahawks (3-13) won their third game of the season, 58-13, at Wiscasset (0-16) Monday night, Feb. 6. Magen Burge led Boothbay with 21 points. She also had eight steals. Kathryn Hibbard recorded a triple-double, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Other scorers for the...
Feb. 4 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
