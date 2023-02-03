ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

School Vendor: Sorry for Serving Chicken, Waffles, Watermelon for Black History Month

A food service company that supplies a New York middle school apologized for its “unintentional insensitivity” after it offered students chicken and waffles—with watermelon as a dessert—on the first day of Black History Month. The company, Aramark, told NBC News in a Sunday statement that the “inexcusable mistake” never should have occurred at Nyack Middle School. In an earlier statement, according to WABC, Aramark had explained, “While our menu was not intended as a cultural meal, we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service.” Nyack’s principal said in a letter to the community that the Feb. 1 menu had been changed without the school’s knowledge, and that the children should have been served Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit. This year’s incident isn’t the first time Aramark has faced backlash over insensitive Black History Month menus; New York University cut ties with the vendor after it served college students ribs, cornbread, collard greens, and Kool-Aid on Feb. 20, 2018.Read it at NBC News
NYACK, NY
back2stonewall.com

Black History Month – Remembering Marsha P. Johnson: The Original Drag Queen Transgender Activist (1945 – 1992)

Marsha P. Johnson was an African-American self-identified gay male drag queen and trans activist in New York City’s gay scene from the 1960s to the 1990s. One of the city’s oldest and best known “drag queens”, (which is what Marsha proudly referred to herself as) Marsha sometimes worked as a waitress, but usually she worked the streets. He was known for helping other drag and transvestites and street kids and was regarded as one of NYC’s original drag mothers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Feb 3: Brooklyn Black History Maker, Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def

Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def was born Dante Terrell Smith on December 11, 1973, in Bedford Stuyvesant. Yasiin has earned a place in entertainment as one of the most prolific actors and musicians of his time. Yasiin Bey grew up in the Roosevelt Houses on Dekalb and Lewis Avenues and...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A groovy pop-up skating rink for all ages is opening in Brooklyn next week

It seems like New Yorkers can’t get enough of skating rinks these days, which is why we assume that the black-owned, Brooklyn-born The Roller Wave—a nostalgia-inducing destination at Atlantic Terminal Mall—will be a roaring success once it opens on February 11. The 9,000-square-foot pop-up rink will be...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This is the top neighborhood for renters to find a discount right now

A good deal is hard to come by in New York City real estate, but there are some discounts to be had in certain neighborhoods right now, according to StreetEasy. Four of them are in Manhattan: Nolita, Flatiron District, Chelsea, and the East Village. But Greenpoint, Brooklyn is the top neighborhood where renters are most likely to find a discount, StreetEasy’s latest market report says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy