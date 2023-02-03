Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Essence
Here’s How Celebrity MUA Melissa Ocasio Created Latto’s Grammy Look
With Sunday night Grammys comes Monday morning mega coverage from red carpet designer details to captivating glam taking over our feeds. One favorite face stole the show, Latto, as she posed in a flirty soft glam that could double as Valentine’s date night look. Created by celebrity makeup artist...
Essence
Actress Bresha Webb's Star-Studded Wedding Included Kelly Rowland As A Bridesmaid
Her nuptials involved some big names, including Rowland, Essence Atkins, Loni Love, Marlon Wayans, and some serenading from Deborah Cox and MAJOR. Another one is off the market and this time it’s actress Bresha Webb. The 38-year-old Run the World star got married to writer Nick Jones Jr. in an “old Hollywood glam” themed wedding. The event was star-studded, from the performers to the wedding party.
Essence
Cori Broadus And Fiance Wayne Duece Put Their Black Love On Display In Sweet Bedtime Routine Video
The couple showed how they like to unwind together after a long and trying day, from greasing each other's scalp to showing off their skincare routine. Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Duece are too cute!. The couple recently revealed how they choose to unwind after a long day...
Essence
WATCH: Questlove Explains How He Put Hip-Hop 50 Grammy Tribute Together
One of the highlights of this year’s Grammy Awards was the tribute celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. Producer Questlove explains how he put the tribute together and why some of the expected moments and artists didn’t make the final cut.
Essence
Method Man Reveals Role In Upcoming Action Film: 'I Want To Show Off This Body'
A year ago, the March 2022 ESSENCE digital cover star told us he wanted his "Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed' moment." When we interviewed Method Man for his iconic ESSENCE cover last March, he told us about his hopes of starring in an action flick. Lamenting how the film industry still doesn’t take him as seriously as it should, the NAACP Image Award-nominated actor said, “I’ve done the training; I’ve done the fitness; give me my Michael B. Jordan in Creed moment.”
Essence
Tiffany's and Mitch & Ness Drop Merch We Never Knew We Needed
The NFL and the storied fine jeweler join forces for an unforgettable Super Bowl Sunday. Tiffany & Co. launches yet another collaboration, and this time, it’s a jersey to commemorate the sport (or halftime show) that America loves the most. The football jersey they unveiled has a similar vibe as the Nike Air Force 1 drop that was released earlier last week: a black and blue colorway. A Tiffany’s touch and signature aesthetic adds to the sporty look. It also features the archival T&CO insignia and the number “57” on the front and back, a reference to the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue Landmark storefront on 57th Street and the Super Bowl LVII — what an alignment.
Comments / 0