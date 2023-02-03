Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, 2023
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 5, 2023) — Concord police have arrested a suspect in the 1994 killing of Terrie Ladwig in her Concord apartment. Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force assisted in the arrest for the death of the transgender woman. James William Grimsley, who is currently in jail in Salt Lake City, is expected to be extradited to Contra Costa County. For more on local crime, check out the latest reports from the Concord and Clayton police departments.
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
KCRA.com
Dixon student in racist Instagram post says friend asked him to pose for Black History Month
DIXON, Calif. — The superintendent of Dixon Unified School District stood before television cameras and parents Friday and said, "Don't let us off the hook." Brian Dolan addressed the racist Instagram post he said a seventh-grade John Knight Middle School student made earlier this week. He listened to parents who said this is not an isolated incident.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more
A shocking survey found that one in four students doesn't know that Barack Obama was our nation's first Black president. One Alameda school is making sure "Black History Month is 365 days a year."
Arts of Point Richmond’s latest exhibition debuts at Lara’s Fine Dining
Lara’s Fine Dining on the Richmond waterfront is playing home to the newly unveiled 2023 Winter Arts of Point (AOPR) Membership Exhibition. The art exhibition, which will be on display through the end of June, includes 54 works by 35 total AOPR artists created in a cornucopia of mediums spanning from collage, oils, acrylics and photography to watercolor, textiles, metals and more, according to the organization.
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Santa Rosa, CA
As the county seat of Sonoma County, California, Santa Rosa is filled with museums, theaters, and performance centers. You’ll never of cultural activities in this place. However, that’s not all. You’ll also be treated to marvelous and breathtaking views if you explore further. The city has also...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA
San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
sfstandard.com
Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants
Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
beyondthecreek.com
Forward Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that Forward, a members-only healthcare clinic, is coming to Broadway Plaza, probably where Brighton Collectibles used to be, sometime this year. Check out how it works here and watch for updates on their Walnut Creek page here.
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support
“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
Who, what, when, where: Your 2023 S.F. Chinese New Year Parade primer
One of the most iconic parades in the country returns to — or more accurately, hops into — the streets of downtown San Francisco on Saturday. The City’s historic Chinese New Year parade kicks off at 5:15 p.m., and will feature dozens of vendors, floats, lion dancers and more as it winds through the heart of the Financial District. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the upcoming parade...
iScream Is Opening its Second Berkeley Spot
The "quirky little ice cream shop featuring classic and creative flavors" will join the Epicurious Garden food court.
thesfnews.com
Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28-year-old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a...
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
1 dead, another wounded in Sunday afternoon Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A shooting in Oakland Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another injured, according to police.Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4000 block of East 18th Street around 1:30 p.m. arrived on scene to find two victims with gunshot wounds.Officers provided medical attention until paramedics took over and both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.One of the victims later died from their injuries while the other was listed in stable condition.The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.The Oakland police department homicide section is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
Contra Costa DA: 2021 fatal San Pablo Police shooting was justified
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said Friday it determined San Pablo police were legally justified in shooting and killing a 45-year-old man who appeared to be holding a handgun during a traffic stop in 2021. Around 2:25 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021, police were called to the parking lot of the Evergreen Market in San Pablo. A market employee said a white or Hispanic male in the parking lot was holding a firearm. The employee also told police it appeared the man was manipulating the firearm's magazine. San Pablo officers met at a staging area near...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 2