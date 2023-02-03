OAKLAND -- A shooting in Oakland Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another injured, according to police.Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4000 block of East 18th Street around 1:30 p.m. arrived on scene to find two victims with gunshot wounds.Officers provided medical attention until paramedics took over and both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.One of the victims later died from their injuries while the other was listed in stable condition.The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.The Oakland police department homicide section is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO