WALA-TV FOX10
Blakeley’s Annual Alabama Author’s Day Program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, February 19, Historic Blakeley State Park and Five Rivers Delta Resource Center invite all those interested in the literary arts and our amazing natural environment to join us for our annual Alabama Authors Day. A once-a-year event, this special celebration showcases the work of accomplished writers throughout the state, with an emphasis on Gulf Coast authors and those who explore topics associated with regional history and natural heritage. Throughout the day, the park’s Delta Explorer cruise boat will be taking special excursions into the wild and scenic Mobile-Tensaw Delta.
WALA-TV FOX10
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile is excited to welcome contemporary worship band Shane & Shane for a free concert open to the community and prospective students. The concert will also be the final event of UM Day on Feb. 10, where prospective students and their families are invited to experience the University of Mobile.
Yellowhammer News
South Alabama awarded $2M STEM educators grant
The University of South Alabama will be awarded up to $2 million from the Alabama STEM Council to make it easier for students pursuing STEM majors – those in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – to earn teacher certifications and begin careers in education. The UTeach South program...
Mobile, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Strand Theatre returning to glory days after community effort to save Atmore landmark
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big effort in a small town is bringing an Alabama theatre back to life. The Strand Theatre is set to reopen soon after being closed for a decade. The theatre has had quite a history in Atmore. It was once the center of entertainment. Later it was an eyesore. Today, it’s […]
Prichard Community Center set to re-open Monday
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have announced that the Prichard Community Center is set to re-open Monday, Feb. 6. The Prichard Community Center is set to offer programs to “Prichard’s growing older adult population.” The Prichard Senior Center will be offering multiple activities including fitness classes, recreation programs and educational […]
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night. Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck. Officers...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD officers surprise local 4-year-old on his birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local boy got the surprise of a lifetime when some Mobile Police officers showed up to his birthday party to wish him a ‘happy birthday’. Amir Adams celebrated his fourth birthday this past Sunday. Adams already has big dreams and says he wants...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
Clotilda exhibit coming to newly constructed Africatown Heritage House
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the History Museum of Mobile have announced they will be hosting CLOTILDA: THE EXHIBITION at the Africatown Heritage House in July. July 8th marks 163 years since the ancestors of Africatown arrived in America against their will. On July 8, 2023, the exhibit will open to the public. The […]
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
Mobile County eligible for FEMA assistance
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Jan. 12, 2023, severe storms caused extreme damage to homes in the Mount Vernon community. Because of this, people in Mobile County are now eligible for FEMA assistance. Households and individuals in the county can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which could include basic home repairs and temporary housing […]
Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
WALA-TV FOX10
City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site. It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex. It’s all designed to...
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Sculpture unveiled at Africatown Heritage House as date set for opening
The Africatown Heritage House took another step forward Friday and set an opening date – July 8. “Everything that you see happening here on this campus has been because a lot of people pulled together, a lot of organizations, a lot of entities,” said Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, who has spearheaded the creation of the heritage house. Ludgood presided over the day’s ceremony.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fans pack Hancock Whitney for the Reese’s Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The highly anticipated Reese’s senior bowl brought fans from near and far to watch the National and American teams go head to head. Everyone had their tickets ready to pack the whit and see their favorite players. After a long week of events and practices, the players strapped up in orange and white to take the field and put on a show.
WALA-TV FOX10
Watch vs Warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Let’s talk about the differences between watches and warnings. One of the best analogies is the taco analogy. When you have a “taco watch” you have all the ingredients for a taco, but you do not have a taco yet. When you have a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public. The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile. She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Ferry Road.
