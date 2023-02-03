MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, February 19, Historic Blakeley State Park and Five Rivers Delta Resource Center invite all those interested in the literary arts and our amazing natural environment to join us for our annual Alabama Authors Day. A once-a-year event, this special celebration showcases the work of accomplished writers throughout the state, with an emphasis on Gulf Coast authors and those who explore topics associated with regional history and natural heritage. Throughout the day, the park’s Delta Explorer cruise boat will be taking special excursions into the wild and scenic Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

MOBILE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO