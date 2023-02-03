Read full article on original website
Randy Mouser
3d ago
Somehow I don't believe that any of this will actually filter down to the rual homeless. I think it will just end up in the pocket of some politician or another.
booktty
2d ago
Ya that money will be addressing homelessness just before it finds its way into corrupt politicians pockets 👿
Gregorysims
2d ago
Yes more of our money going to Detroit. Detroit will never support itself. Will keep freeloading off true workers.
WOOD
Democrats' proposed inflation checks would be $180
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to discuss a tax break she and other Democrats proposed last week. (Feb. 6, 2023) Democrats’ proposed inflation checks would be $180. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to...
orangeandbluepress.com
Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan
All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
Democratic leaders offer $180 direct checks to Michiganders in tax package
Michigan government leaders are proposing $180 “inflation relief checks” alongside a long-awaited rollback of taxes most retirement income and an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit, officials announced Monday. At a morning press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the combination of cuts amounted to the “largest tax...
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
publicnewsservice.org
Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters
Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
fox2detroit.com
'Inflation relief' checks: Gov. Whitmer to unveil plan that would send rebate checks to taxpayers
(FOX 2) - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Details about the plan were discussed during a 9:15 a.m. press conference. Read...
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
How Mallory McMorrow became a fundraising force in Michigan politics
On April 19, 2022, everything in Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s political life changed. Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, had sent out an incendiary fundraising email the day before. It said “progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake)” are outraged they “can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners,” among other claims. McMorrow chose to respond publicly on the floor of the Senate.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Whitmer budget to propose $300M plan for personalized tutoring
Good morning, today is Monday. Shall we get to the news? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will present her 2024 budget on Wednesday at the Capitol and it will include a $300 million proposal to offer personalized tutoring to every K-12 student in the state. Whitmer is also expected to propose that tens of millions of...
Washington Examiner
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Plans to Send the Biggest Inflation Relief Checks to all Taxpayers in Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic lawmakers announced on Friday that they plan to send the biggest inflation relief checks to all taxpayers in the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Send Biggest Inflation Relief Checks. All taxpayers in the state of Michigan could receive the biggest inflation relief checks...
To The Point: State budget and tax reduction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
Michigan May Reverse Law Requiring 3rd-Graders Behind in Reading to Repeat Grade
Michigan education advocates and leaders urged the Senate Education Committee Tuesday to pass a bill to remove the controversial retention component from the state’s Read by Grade 3 law. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), aims to reform Michigan’s third-grade reading law by removing a mandate that requires […]
fox2detroit.com
Inflation relief checks • Weed delivery drivers getting robbed • 7-year-old boy dies
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with the details behind the...
