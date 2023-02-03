ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye drops possibly linked to infections, death

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Atlanta, GA — Health officials are investigating a possible link between lubricating eye drops and serious complications, including vision loss and death.

Global Pharma Healthcare is voluntarily recalling all lots of their Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, to the consumer level, due to possible contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted FDA to an investigation of a multi-state cluster of infections possibly associated with the use of the artificial tears manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare. To date, there are 55 reports of adverse events including eye infections, permanent loss of vision, and a death with a bloodstream infection.

Risk Statement: Use of contaminated artificial tears can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness.

Artificial Tears (carboxymethylcellulose sodium) Lubricant Eye Drops, 10 mg in 1 mL, ½ fl oz (15 ml) bottle are used as a protectant against further irritation or to relieve dryness of the eye for the temporary relief of discomfort due to minor irritations of the eye, or to exposure to wind or sun.

The product is packaged in a bottle with a safety seal and are placed in a carton box Ezricare NDC 79503-0101-15, UPC 3 79503 10115 7; Delsam Pharma’s NDC 72570-121-15, UPC -72570-0121-15. It can be identified by the photos below. The product was distributed nationwide.

Global Pharma Healthcare is notifying the distributors of this product, Aru Pharma Inc. and Delsam Pharma and is requesting that wholesalers, retailers, and customers who have the recalled product should stop use.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact the distributors: Aru Pharma/Ezricare, LLC - by phone: 1-518-738-7602 or by e-mail: arupharmainc@yahoo.com from Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or DELSAM Pharma by phone: 1-866-826-1309 or by e-mail: delsampharma@yahoo.com from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these over-the-counter drug products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online Regular mail or fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

