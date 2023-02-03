ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Space Foundation Discovery Center to open new exhibit

By Julie Wilson
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqE9l_0kbjiqRj00

It’s been 20 years since the country sat in shock, watching the firey bits of the Space Shuttle Columbia burn across a blue sky.

Now, the Space Foundation Discovery Center is opening a new exhibit to honor the crew and the search and recovery teams in the days following.

“With Dignity, Honor, and Reverence: The Recovery of Space Shuttle Columbia” is two years in the making and will debut to the public on Saturday, February 4.

The exhibit includes taped interviews from five residents of Colorado Spring who volunteered for the search and rescue of the Columbia, including Lt. Col. Duane Carey, a retired member of the Airforce and former NASA astronaut who served on the Columbia previously.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Mountain Post hosts Recreational Health Expo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Mountain Post Recreation Health Expo was held at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Saturday on Feb. 4. The event was open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders. Guests had the opportunity to receive information on many different installation programs and activities as well as a variety of health, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Trail improvements coming to Red Rock Canyon Open Space

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in early February, the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will start maintenance work and trail improvements on six heavily used trail segments in Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The City said the work will include re-routing damaged and unsustainable sections, reinforcing existing trails, and expanding the trail system in the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
Ars Technica

The audacious rescue plan that might have saved space shuttle Columbia

February 1, 2023: One of the most tragic events in the history of space exploration is the loss of the space shuttle Columbia and all seven of her crew on February 1, 2003—a tragedy made worse because it didn’t have to happen. But just as it is human nature to look to the future and wonder what might be, so too is it in our nature to look at the past and wonder, “what if?” Today, on the twentieth anniversary of the event, Ars is re-publishing our detailed 2014 examination of the biggest Columbia "what if" of all: what if NASA had recognized the damage to the orbiter while the mission was still in progress? Could anything have been done to save the crew?
FLORIDA STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
TEXAS STATE
KXRM

Feb. 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Thomas Carillo, 43, is a Hispanic male, 6’01” tall, 275 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Carillo has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure toAppear – Traffic Offense, which includes Driving […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

PPD: Mother arrested after two-year-old dies at hospital

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman in Pueblo has been arrested for alleged Child Abuse causing Death after the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a hospital on reports of an unresponsive two-year-old who later died of their injuries. According to PPD, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers were called to the hospital around 4 p.m. on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado

(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

VIDEO: Motorists capture moments after officer fell from bridge

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Moments after a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer was injured when he fell from a bridge in Colorado Springs while trying to capture a suspect, were captured on video by motorists who witnessed the immense law enforcement, emergency services, and Flight For Life presence near the area of South Academy Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

WATCH: FPD update on injured officer, suspects arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A press conference was held by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) on Friday, Feb. 3 to discuss the incident on Thursday, near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, which left an FPD officer in critical but stable condition after falling from a bridge. Before the press conference on Friday, FPD provided an […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Help deputies locate runaway teen in Security-Widefield

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 5. EPSO says 12-year-old Romeo has a history of running away. On Sunday, Romeo stole his mother’s Jeep near the 4600 block of Ports Down Lane […]
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy