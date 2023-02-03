ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Rumor Links Jazz to Russell Westbrook Ahead of NBA Deadline

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yttJD_0kbjipZ000

The Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz trade rumors won't die.

The Utah Jazz still can’t shake the rumors regarding Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers . According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report , the Lakers and Jazz continue to have conversations in regard to the former MVP.

“With Los Angeles Lakers aiming for another trade before the deadline, conversations were had with the Utah Jazz centered on Russell Westbrook, league sources told Bleacher Report," Haynes tweeted.

With the time ticking on LeBron James adding another title to his resume in his quest to be considered the best player of all time, the Lakers could still go all in, despite their 25-28 record.

It’s been rumored that Jazz executive Danny Ainge covets the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 unprotected draft picks. However, they’ll be competition if Utah is going to make a run at the potential lottery-bound selections. Players like Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, and Mike Conley would most likely have to be part of the equation to complete a deal.

But does this trade make sense to Utah? The Jazz are within striking distance of a playoff berth, and the ship has already sailed in regards to obtaining Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson with only 29 games left in the season.

Although the Westbrook rumors do beg the question, is Clarkson trending to sign an extension with Utah? If the rumors are true that there is interest on both sides to get a deal done, then obtaining Westbrook may not be feasible, with Clarkson almost certainly having to be a part of the exchange.

On the other hand, if Ainge feels Clarkson wants to test the 2023 free agency market, the Jazz could shop the former Sixth Man of the Year to the highest bidder.

Expect the rumors to heat up with the NBA trade deadline only five days away.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This

Russell Westbrook has had an up-and-down tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former UCLA star was traded to the franchise during the summer of 2021, and while he put up solid numbers last season, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs. That said, they also played 42...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When LeBron James was pulling up his dribble to float an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, or diving into the stands in an attempt to regain the ball for the Lakers, he appeared far more concerned with immediate team goals than making NBA history. Yet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
749
Followers
585
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy