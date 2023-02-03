Rumor Links Jazz to Russell Westbrook Ahead of NBA Deadline

The Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz trade rumors won't die.

The Utah Jazz still can’t shake the rumors regarding Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers . According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report , the Lakers and Jazz continue to have conversations in regard to the former MVP.

“With Los Angeles Lakers aiming for another trade before the deadline, conversations were had with the Utah Jazz centered on Russell Westbrook, league sources told Bleacher Report," Haynes tweeted.

With the time ticking on LeBron James adding another title to his resume in his quest to be considered the best player of all time, the Lakers could still go all in, despite their 25-28 record.

It’s been rumored that Jazz executive Danny Ainge covets the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 unprotected draft picks. However, they’ll be competition if Utah is going to make a run at the potential lottery-bound selections. Players like Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, and Mike Conley would most likely have to be part of the equation to complete a deal.

But does this trade make sense to Utah? The Jazz are within striking distance of a playoff berth, and the ship has already sailed in regards to obtaining Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson with only 29 games left in the season.

Although the Westbrook rumors do beg the question, is Clarkson trending to sign an extension with Utah? If the rumors are true that there is interest on both sides to get a deal done, then obtaining Westbrook may not be feasible, with Clarkson almost certainly having to be a part of the exchange.

On the other hand, if Ainge feels Clarkson wants to test the 2023 free agency market, the Jazz could shop the former Sixth Man of the Year to the highest bidder.

Expect the rumors to heat up with the NBA trade deadline only five days away.

