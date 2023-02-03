ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Jordan Arthur

ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
palyvoice.com

Vikings narrowly lose to Los Gatos Wildcats in buzzer-beater ending

After a fourth-quarter last-second shot from the Wildcats, the Palo Alto High School boys’ varsity basketball team (7-2) fell to the Los Gatos Wildcats (7-1) at Palo Alto High School, 34-36 last Wednesday, losing the game and the first seed in the DeAnza league for the Vikings. This game...
PALO ALTO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Rejected Gilroy billboard proposal can be appealed

A split Gilroy Planning Commission voted against an ordinance Feb. 2 that could add two digital billboards in the city. Property owner Mike Conrotto, who applied for the change to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow such structures, now has 20 days to appeal to the City Council, which has the final say on the matter.
GILROY, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.6 million for a four-bedroom home

A 2,108-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 6900 block of Corte Mateo in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $771 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,031-square-foot lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
mediafeed.org

The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees

As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
DANVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister

Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

What we know about the Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Seven Half Moon Bay farmworkers who lost their lives in a horrific mass shooting were mourned at a candlelight vigil attended by hundreds last week. The seven victims were immigrants from China and Mexico who settled in Half Moon Bay with dreams of a better life. Some of the […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
San José Spotlight

15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley

Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

One woman’s quest to transform East San Jose

Maritza Maldonado was raised in East San Jose by parents who immigrated from Mexico. They worked in the fields before her father found employment as a custodian and her mother as a cannery worker. She grew up with parents who wanted a better life for their daughter and she didn’t let them down.
SAN JOSE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California

Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
SAN JOSE, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
107.3 KFFM

7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA

CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA

