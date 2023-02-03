Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months AgoDr. Adam TabrizSan Jose, CA
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
Related
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
KTGY And San Mateo County Community College District Announce The Grand Opening Of New Attainable Housing Community
Directly adjacent to Skyline College, the six-acre development includes 30 affordable apartments
palyvoice.com
Vikings narrowly lose to Los Gatos Wildcats in buzzer-beater ending
After a fourth-quarter last-second shot from the Wildcats, the Palo Alto High School boys’ varsity basketball team (7-2) fell to the Los Gatos Wildcats (7-1) at Palo Alto High School, 34-36 last Wednesday, losing the game and the first seed in the DeAnza league for the Vikings. This game...
Gilroy Dispatch
Rejected Gilroy billboard proposal can be appealed
A split Gilroy Planning Commission voted against an ordinance Feb. 2 that could add two digital billboards in the city. Property owner Mike Conrotto, who applied for the change to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow such structures, now has 20 days to appeal to the City Council, which has the final say on the matter.
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.6 million for a four-bedroom home
A 2,108-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 6900 block of Corte Mateo in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $771 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,031-square-foot lot.
mediafeed.org
The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees
As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister
Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
What we know about the Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Seven Half Moon Bay farmworkers who lost their lives in a horrific mass shooting were mourned at a candlelight vigil attended by hundreds last week. The seven victims were immigrants from China and Mexico who settled in Half Moon Bay with dreams of a better life. Some of the […]
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley
Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
One woman’s quest to transform East San Jose
Maritza Maldonado was raised in East San Jose by parents who immigrated from Mexico. They worked in the fields before her father found employment as a custodian and her mother as a cannery worker. She grew up with parents who wanted a better life for their daughter and she didn’t let them down.
tourcounsel.com
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
Comments / 0