Waipahu, HI

Food 2Go — Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering

By Elizabeth Ufi
 3 days ago
Today, it’s all about the big football game coming up between the Eagles and the Chiefs! If you’re hosting a party or you’re going to one, and you need help in the kitchen, Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering has you covered!

The eatery in Waipahu is offering special platters for the big game. Tanioka’s will also be open that day, Sunday, Feb. 12. General Manager Tad Yamakawa and Retail Division Manager Kevin Akana joined Wake Up 2day with a look at some of the platters and food they’re offering to customers.

