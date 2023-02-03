ARLINGTON, Texas — Mason Parris scored the first takedown for the Wolverines— after seven bouts. OSU wrestled stingy in every single bout. Takedowns were not given and they surely weren’t earned for the sixth-ranked Wolverines. For the Cowboys, they came at ease. OSU outscored Michigan in takedowns, which was the deciding factor in OSU’s 24-15 victory.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO