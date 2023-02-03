ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ocolly.com

Cowboy wrestling: Fix's pin seals Bout at the Ballpark win for OSU

ARLINGTON, Texas — Daton Fix stood firmly along the edge of the home dugout. Eyes closed, head bobbing, legs remotely churning, ready to wrestle. As his name was called, it echoed through the stands of Globe Life Field, he trotted towards the stage as a remixed version of “A Sky Full of Stars” blared through the sound system.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Cowboy wrestling: OSU dominate with takedowns in win against Michigan

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mason Parris scored the first takedown for the Wolverines— after seven bouts. OSU wrestled stingy in every single bout. Takedowns were not given and they surely weren’t earned for the sixth-ranked Wolverines. For the Cowboys, they came at ease. OSU outscored Michigan in takedowns, which was the deciding factor in OSU’s 24-15 victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ocolly.com

Project ECHO receives $4.5M to improve rural health care

OSU Center for Health Sciences was awarded $4.5 million over the span of three years for the growth of Project ECHO. The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Board of Directors bestowed this award as a partnership with OSU and will aid the program that is designed to enhance health care in rural areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE

