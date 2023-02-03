Red Sox Manager Cora Bragged About Astros "Stealing" World Series

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is bragging about the Houston Astros stealing the World Series from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was on the frontlines with the Houston Astros during the 2017 MLB season in which the won the World Series. Cora was the bench coach and had a front row seat for the scandal that would ensue as information came out about the Astros' sign stealing gambit.

Before being fired by Houston, Cora went on to get hired by the Red Sox and, for the most part, avoided any type of punishment unlike his former superiors A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow.

In a new book from Evan Drellich "Winning Fixes Everything" Cora essentially bragged about the incident .

“We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora said to his players.

It is a brazen statement from Cora, potentially made in the heat of the moment. However, his role, or at least the implication of any role in the scandal, will follow him for the rest of his baseball career.

Despite it all, Cora still remains the manager of one of the most storied sports franchises in the world.

As Drellich's book title states. . . "Winning Fixes Everything.'

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !