Maine State

wgxa.tv

Bleckley County Firefighters battle blaze at Salem home

SALEM, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bleckley and Dodge County Fire Departments responded to a call on Mullis-White Road where a home had caught fire. Firefighters arrived at around noon on Monday to smoke billowing from around the roof as flames licked at the siding through the windows. Crews rushed into action,...
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA

