wgxa.tv
Bleckley County Firefighters battle blaze at Salem home
SALEM, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bleckley and Dodge County Fire Departments responded to a call on Mullis-White Road where a home had caught fire. Firefighters arrived at around noon on Monday to smoke billowing from around the roof as flames licked at the siding through the windows. Crews rushed into action,...
wgxa.tv
New poll shows Georgians support Medicaid expansion, increasing education funding
ATLANTA – A new poll out Friday shows Georgians support using some of the state’s record surplus to improve social services by expanding Medicaid and increasing funding for education. The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI), a left-leaning think tank in Atlanta, commissioned the poll of 1,099 Georgians...
