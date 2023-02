Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023:. •10:12 a.m. Officers investigated criminal use of a financial card in the 1000 block W. Shadylane Ct. •10:55 a.m. Juvenile male, 12, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for minor in possession of tobacco. •10:55 a.m....

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO