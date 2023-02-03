Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee
JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Legislative Power Grabs and Takeover Attempts
I’ve been thinking a lot about opportunities for young people in Mississippi. At every turn, I’ve confronted the brain drain that continues year after year with graduates walking out of our good, relatively cheap public universities and driving off to another state with more opportunities, better health care, and more tolerance for gay folks and others who don’t fall within the confines of “normalcy.”
actionnews5.com
Proposal to reignite the ballot initiative process in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There hasn’t been an active ballot initiative process in Mississippi since the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in May 2021. Lawmakers could not agree on how to restore the process last session and now they’re trying again. Mississippi State Senator Tyler McCaughn filed...
Mississippi Insight for Feb. 5 2023: Reeves vs. Presley
Dueling speeches by Republican Governor Tate Reeves and Democratic Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley set the stage for the 2023 gubernatorial contest. And author Margaret McMullan discusses her concerns about political influence in education.
mageenews.com
AG Fitch Brings on New, Experienced Investigators and Prosecutors for Criminal Division Leadership
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Attorney General Lynn Fitch today announced three new leaders in her criminal divisions, bringing nearly 70 years of combined experience in law enforcement and criminal prosecution at the local, state, and federal levels. Former U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Shawn Wolfe joins the AGO as Director of the Cyber Crime Division. Captain Marcus Colley, former Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division, joins the agency as the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations. And former Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Cranford has been promoted to Director of the Public Integrity Division.
a-z-animals.com
Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
WLBT
Mississippi churches reflect on how COVID-19 advanced technology use in their congregations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Next month will mark the three-year anniversary of Mississippi’s first case of COVID-19. The pandemic forced us to change our habits in just about every aspect of our day-to-day life, including how we go to church. Churches around the metro said while they were utilizing...
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
mahoningmatters.com
Ohio officials declare measles outbreak over
A measles outbreak in Ohio that infected at least 85 children since October is now over, state health officials declared on Sunday. Most of the children who were infected with the measles were unvaccinated, and as of Friday, 36 of the total infected needed to be hospitalized, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of the cases were in Columbus and other parts of central Ohio, and 80 of the cases were in children under the age of five.
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
Who is running for Mississippi’s statewide offices in 2023?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office released the 2023 candidates who have qualified for statewide government positions. The following candidates qualified for the 2023 election: Candidates for State of Mississippi Governor Candidates for State of Mississippi Lt. Governor Candidates for State of Mississippi Attorney General Candidates for State of Mississippi Secretary […]
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
WLOX
Amtrak train crews begin required Gulf Coast training
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
DeSoto Times Today
Brown announces campaign for Public Service Commissioner
Today, Representative Chris Brown has officially announced his campaign for Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi. Brown has served in the State Legislature since 2012 and has been consistently recognized for his conservative record. "As a proud eighth-generation Mississippian, I know this district well. I grew up...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Needs Tax Credits For Children and Working Families, Not Tax Cuts For The Rich
The legislative session has begun, and some of my colleagues in the Legislature, joined by Gov. Reeves, are pushing to expand what is already the state’s largest-ever income tax cut for the wealthy. Despite what some of my colleagues claim, these tax cuts will only help the rich get...
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
mahoningmatters.com
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to attend State of the Union address
BALTIMORE — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will accompany U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin on Tuesday to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. Cardin of Maryland invited Moore “to celebrate renewed prospects for robust federal-state partnerships” in the state, according to a news release from Cardin’s office.
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
Comments / 0