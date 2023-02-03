ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 12

Gold Gate
3d ago

More proof that the only thing that is being pushed is propaganda.

Reply(3)
12
Gerald Collinsworth
2d ago

get over it!! It's called free speech,if you don't like it, don't read or react to it !!

Reply
4
Ken Wills
2d ago

what a waste of tax payer money,The pandering police dept what a joke

Reply
6
 

wosu.org

Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries

Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized after being shot by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot by a Columbus police officer on the southeast side of the city Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of Stanley and Wilson avenues. Columbus police said the shooting happened after officers conducted a traffic stop, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are injured after a south Columbus shooting Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Markham Road shortly before 3 a.m. When they arrived, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe shooting under investigation, suspect in custody

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on South Walnut Street on Sunday evening. According to reports, detectives were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center to follow up on the incident. One person, identified as Tyrese Finch, 23, has been arrested and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are seeking to identify a man who entered a Columbus City public school bus on January 31 and assaulted the bus driver. The bus driver had stopped the bus at a stop on Belvidere Avenue. As the students were exiting the bus, the driver was confronted by a parent on the bus. Afterward, a second suspect entered the bus and began punching the driver in front of the students on the bus. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the attacker. Can you help I.D. this suspect? Felony Assault Unit detectives The post Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus police's gang unit has made dozens of arrests since October formation

A Columbus police unit dedicated to combating gangs and other criminal groups confiscated cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and fentanyl and arrested more than 70 people who were identified as gang members since it was created in October. Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said the department began considering a...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Linden community comes together to discuss controversial mural

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural painted by kids in Linden is raising concerns for some in the community, so people came together on Saturday to talk and share their opinions. The mural was created by a group of young people through Linden Murals of Empowerment, a program run...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men dead in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH

