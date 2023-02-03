Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
News Channel Nebraska
January much wetter in 2023 than a year ago
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Of the past 127 years, 2022 was the fourth-driest year for the state of Nebraska. That has left drought conditions across 99 percent of the state. So far, 2023 has turned a new, wetter leaf, with many areas of the state experiencing much higher precipitation. Hartington's January...
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klin.com
Applications Open for Nebraska State Patrol
The Nebraska State Patrol has opened applications for those who want to join the force. The application process is open for Camp 68 until April 3. Camp 68 is scheduled to begin on July 5 and run through Dec. 15. State troopers patrol Nebraska’s roads, investigate crimes, fly drones, helicopters,...
WOWT
Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field
A UNL report shows investments the state made in small businesses are returning in a big way. NDCS staffer assaulted; suspect could get more prison time. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services worker was allegedly assaulted after an inmate refused to go back to their cell. Burke/Westview Dance Team makes...
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage to detached garage west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical outlet sparked a garage fire west of Lincoln on Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were sent to the home near 126th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire...
KETV.com
'We've got to start thinking bigger': Union Omaha looks to unicameral for help funding stadium
OMAHA, Neb. — Local professional soccer team Union Omaha is eyeing a new $100 million stadium north of downtown. The team says they would need the help of a newly introduced bill in the legislature to pay for some of it. That bill was introduced by Omaha Senator Mike...
klin.com
Lancaster County Election Commissioner To Conduct Voter Registration Drives
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office will be holding a series of voter registration drives at Lincoln City Libraries ahead of the spring elections. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before November 7, 2023, has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following times and locations:
News Channel Nebraska
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
Celebrate World Wetlands Day with new Nebraska wetland resources
Nebraska Game and Parks, in collaboration with the Platte Basin Timelapse project, released expanded wetlands educational content on World Wetlands Day, Feb. 2. These new resources offer the opportunity to learn about Nebraska's five diverse wetland types, as well as grow one's understanding of their importance to the state, its people and its wildlife.
WOWT
Black businesses helping expand Omaha’s local economy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christi Ballard’s Status boutique gives Omaha the chance to tap into the finer things. For 20 years, the Omaha native has made luxury her business. “Anything you spend your money on is a luxury. But I just really loved handbags,” Ballard said. Ballard once...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services mourns loss of McCook Warden
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services mourned the loss of Work Ethic Camp Warden Pam Morello, who died Thursday at age 75. Warden Morello started at WEC 21 years ago as a corporal and ended her career as the warden. Her retirement was effective yesterday.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man ticketed after firing gun into apartment floor, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was cited Sunday after he accidentally fired a gun in his apartment, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., a caller reported hearing a “loud pop” at her apartment near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road. The caller said she also noticed...
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
The Samuel Bak Museum opens at the University of Nebraska Omaha
Saturday’s opening is just the first step in the university’s plans to develop a permanent home for Bak's over 500 works.
Omaha gets first round of funding for North 24th Street improvement
Representative Don Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert helped celebrate the first round of funding for the project, which is $7 million from the federal government.
siouxlandnews.com
Outlier among Midwest ag states, Nebraska considers new approach to ag land valuations
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is an outlier with a property tax system that may put farmers and ranchers at a competitive disadvantage. Now, Gov. Jim Pillen proposes an income-based approach, but that raises new questions. Where there’s agreement is taxes on ag land have risen sharply. Wade Sluka farms...
