Peoria, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Black and Blue Ball raises money for Easterseals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals hosted its Black and Blue Ball in the Peoria Civic Center Friday night. The black tie and blue jean event featured, food, music, raffles and auctions, all to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois. Glen Miller, the entertainment chair for the Black and Blue Ball for...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison

Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
EAST PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person

GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
GALESBURG, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Hot Wheels soars to new heights in return to Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The lights were turned off at the Civic Center as hundreds of kids had the chance to watch Monster Trucks destroy cars at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Live tour, back for the second time, tons of families and kids packed the arena as the trucks reached new heights as they were jumping over the small compact cars.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
PEORIA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

A new reason to reach out to elected officials

In 2020, Illinois voters were asked to weigh in on a Constitutional Amendment that would institute a graduated income tax. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, among other Chambers and business groups came out in strong opposition. Despite this initiative being rejected by a majority of Illinois voters, there is a movement underway in the Illinois General Assembly to reintroduce the measure.
NAPERVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Jan. 20-30, 2023

A girl was born to Austin and Jill Haubrich of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 20. A girl was born to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 21. A boy was born to Anthony and Kember Logsdon of Mount Sterling at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
GALESBURG, IL

