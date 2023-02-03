Read full article on original website
Marriott CEO Has Bad News for Your Summer Vacation
"We're quite bullish," Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano says of the coming summer.
Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass
Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
US airlines ranked from worst to best
Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
You Should Always Leave A Shoe In Your Hotel Room's Safe
A flight attendant shared the important piece of advice.
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free in 2023 with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets. Here's who can get them first
Hong Kong's new global promotional campaign will "kickstart" the city's reopening to international travelers, the Hong Kong Tourism Board told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday. The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign, which was launched on Thursday, includes 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months starting in March. Hong...
I saved over $1,600 on a family trip to Florida with 3 travel hacks to get cheap airfare, a free hotel room, and a discounted rental car
Insider's writer combined credit card reward points, a timeshare hotel offer, and airfare companion tickets to save big on a trip to Orlando, Florida.
‘Ridiculous’ airline fees for checked bags and seating assignments could become a thing of the past with this new bill
If the bills are passed it could result in axes to services and increased prices, an industry body has warned. Sneaky fees that bump up airlines’ revenues could be grounded if new legislation proposed by two Senate Democrats is approved. The Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act...
Hong Kong woos tourists with air tickets and vouchers
Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub, racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and has relaxed its entry rules months slower than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. Even after it reopened its border with mainland China in January, tourism recovery was sluggish.On Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee launched a tourism campaign “Hello Hong Kong,” saying the city will offer 500,000 free air tickets to welcome...
Hong Kong Plans Tourist Blitz With 500,000 Free Airline Tickets
Hong Kong wants visitors to return and is planning a giveaway of 500,000 free airline tickets this spring in an effort to jumpstart tourism. Hong Kong Will Distribute 500,000 Free Airline Tickets. In 2019, 56 million people visited Hong Kong. In 2021, that number was only 91,000. In 2022, that...
Airbnb Is Making a Simple, But Big Booking Change Bringing It Closer to Hotel Check-In
While most Airbnb bookings already require ID verification, the company is taking the step this upcoming Spring of having every user comply. Airbnb has looked to weed out bad actors on its platform, aiming to avoid property damage via large-scale parties or other types of fraud. Tara Bunch, global head...
2 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Choice Hotels (25%) & Wyndham Hotels (25%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 2 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 2 offers that end soon.
How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!
NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
A Canadian TikToker Shared A Travel Hack For Getting A Discount On Hotel Stays & It's So Easy
If you're looking for ways to save on travel this year, a TikToker recently shared a hack for getting cheaper rates on hotel stays, and it'll change the way you book. Former hotel worker Dani, on TikTok @danibeeating, shared a little-known saving tip for getting a discounted price on hotel rooms that she says "everyone should know."
You Can Now Earn Points With JetBlue Even When You're Not Flying
Travelers can now earn JetBlue's TrueBlue points on rental car reservations or hotel bookings.
United Airlines Cuts Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita Route Ahead Of Haneda Launch
United Airlines’ promised double-daily service from Los Angeles to Tokyo will not materialize, with Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita flight removed from the schedule ahead of the launch of new service to Tokyo Haneda. As United Airlines Adds New Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda Route, Tokyo Narita Is...
10 Easy Steps: How to Save on Flights and Hotels in Utah
1. Use Online Travel Companies to Set Alerts. By establishing a flight alert, you can avoid missing out on cheap flights because ticket prices fluctuate frequently. You may set alarms for locations you wish to visit and search for the cheapest travel deals on websites like Skyscanner.
Earn Airline Miles When Eating Out: Airline Dining Programs Master List
If there’s an easier way to earn airline miles without flying on an airplane than signing up for a dining program, I’m unaware. For those who don’t know about these programs, I’ll provide some information about them, links to their respective websites, what you’ll get to sign up and how much you’ll earn down the line.
Inside Marriott’s First Luxury Collection All-Inclusive (No Kids!)
When it comes to all-inclusive resorts, two images come to mind: children running around while their parents struggle to corral them, and drunk frat bros stumbling into or out of elevators, confused about which floor their hotel room is on.I can’t exactly say where these images come from. Perhaps from the way all-inclusive resorts are portrayed in television and film, or based on what I’ve heard from people who frequent these types of resorts.My all-inclusive experience has exclusively been on cruises, which I gradually decided are not really for me. I’d much prefer to fly into a destination, do excursions...
