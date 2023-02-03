ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass

Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
The Independent

US airlines ranked from worst to best

Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
CNBC

Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets. Here's who can get them first

Hong Kong's new global promotional campaign will "kickstart" the city's reopening to international travelers, the Hong Kong Tourism Board told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday. The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign, which was launched on Thursday, includes 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months starting in March. Hong...
The Independent

Hong Kong woos tourists with air tickets and vouchers

Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub, racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and has relaxed its entry rules months slower than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. Even after it reopened its border with mainland China in January, tourism recovery was sluggish.On Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee launched a tourism campaign “Hello Hong Kong,” saying the city will offer 500,000 free air tickets to welcome...
BoardingArea

Hong Kong Plans Tourist Blitz With 500,000 Free Airline Tickets

Hong Kong wants visitors to return and is planning a giveaway of 500,000 free airline tickets this spring in an effort to jumpstart tourism. Hong Kong Will Distribute 500,000 Free Airline Tickets. In 2019, 56 million people visited Hong Kong. In 2021, that number was only 91,000. In 2022, that...
NBC New York

Airbnb Is Making a Simple, But Big Booking Change Bringing It Closer to Hotel Check-In

While most Airbnb bookings already require ID verification, the company is taking the step this upcoming Spring of having every user comply. Airbnb has looked to weed out bad actors on its platform, aiming to avoid property damage via large-scale parties or other types of fraud. Tara Bunch, global head...
BoardingArea

How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!

NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
ALASKA STATE
BoardingArea

Earn Airline Miles When Eating Out: Airline Dining Programs Master List

If there’s an easier way to earn airline miles without flying on an airplane than signing up for a dining program, I’m unaware. For those who don’t know about these programs, I’ll provide some information about them, links to their respective websites, what you’ll get to sign up and how much you’ll earn down the line.
TheDailyBeast

Inside Marriott’s First Luxury Collection All-Inclusive (No Kids!)

When it comes to all-inclusive resorts, two images come to mind: children running around while their parents struggle to corral them, and drunk frat bros stumbling into or out of elevators, confused about which floor their hotel room is on.I can’t exactly say where these images come from. Perhaps from the way all-inclusive resorts are portrayed in television and film, or based on what I’ve heard from people who frequent these types of resorts.My all-inclusive experience has exclusively been on cruises, which I gradually decided are not really for me. I’d much prefer to fly into a destination, do excursions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy