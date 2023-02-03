Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
KWQC
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County woman charged with concealing a decomposing body in a storage unit is now facing more charges, including murder, after prosecutors say she poisoned a man with eye drops and other substances. On Monday, Knox County prosecutors filed an amended information charging Marcy Lyn...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
KCJJ
Second suspect arrested in robbery of jewelry from Iowa City residence
A second suspect has been arrested for an incident in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was allegedly stolen from an Iowa City residence. According to police, the victim reported about $20,000 in jewelry being stolen from her South Park Drive residence on November 17th. The home was undergoing a renovation project where two workers reportedly conspired to take the jewelry and sell it for profit.
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of assaulting three women in overnight altercation
An Iowa City man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged altercation with three women in the downtown area. Police say the incident occurred at around 1:45 am near the intersection of Linn and College Streets. According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Sean Sires of South Johnson Street got into a verbal argument with two females and started punching them, causing injuries. While the fight was going on, a friend of the women tried to stop the fight, and was reportedly slapped by Sires.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for speeding, eluding police
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st 2023, at about 8 PM, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing man’s car keys and assaulting police
An Iowa City man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a man to get his car keys, and assaulting an officer on scene. According to the arrest report, 46-year-old Yasir Yousiff of Lakeside Drive approached a fellow resident Friday afternoon who had just gotten home and was trying to get into the front door of the apartment building. Yousiff was reportedly carrying a wooden block, and said something to the victim that he couldn’t make out. Yousiff then allegedly struck the victim in the face with the block, causing bleeding, bruising and swelling to the man’s face. He fell to the ground, and Youssif reportedly took the man’s car keys and fled the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Former farmers market director faces theft charge
The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers Market faces accusations of embezzlement, police allege. Court records show Lorraine Beaman, of Long Grove, faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records show. Over the past two years – from about May 2, 2021 to Nov. 1, 2022 –...
KWQC
QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement
The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of it’s new $10.8 million dollar addition that began in August 2021. The Moline Fire Department responded at 4:16 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1700 block of North Shore Drive, according to a media release.
Eldridge police seize $33,000 from Madison Russo bank accounts
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County authorities have seized over $33,000 of money and property from bank accounts belonging to Madison Russo and a family member, according to court documents filed on Feb. 2. The document, a petition for forfeiture filed by Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusack, shows that...
ourquadcities.com
Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
abc17news.com
A TikToker shared her cancer journey and raised thousands on GoFundMe. It was all a scam, police say
Madison Russo allegedly used social media to spread awareness about her battle with cancer and to raise almost $40,000 on GoFundMe — but the entire operation was a scam, according to Iowa police, who have charged Russo with theft. Russo, a 19-year-old TikTok content creator, raised more than $37,303...
KWQC
Petition filed to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Golden Warrior TV, through the Sterling Schools Foundation, introduces students to different elements of a live broadcast. A ‘QC Boomeranger’ is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period of time, and then decided to move back to the QC.
KBUR
Burlington Police Officer selected as 2022 Officer of the Year
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the recipient of the 2022 Lieutenant Steve Casady Officer of the Year Award. At the end of each year, Burlington Police Officers nominate and vote on nominees to receive the award. Officer Lucas Peterson (above), a 10-year veteran of the Burlington Police...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing front off of van and tools inside
An Iowa City man is accused of stealing the front bumper and grill from a van, and of taking the tools and equipment inside. Police say sometime between December 30th and January 3rd, the victim had his 2011 Dodge Caravan broken into, with the front taken off the vehicle. Police say 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue also took tools and equipment valued at just over $5000 taken.
KWQC
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
KWQC
Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls woman was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Nichole Elesser, 48, must serve 100% of the sentence but will receive credit for 1,144 days already served in Whiteside County Jail, according to court records. Once she is released, she will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
