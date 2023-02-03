ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Suspects wanted for passing bad check

The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault

A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Second suspect arrested in robbery of jewelry from Iowa City residence

A second suspect has been arrested for an incident in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was allegedly stolen from an Iowa City residence. According to police, the victim reported about $20,000 in jewelry being stolen from her South Park Drive residence on November 17th. The home was undergoing a renovation project where two workers reportedly conspired to take the jewelry and sell it for profit.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant

West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of assaulting three women in overnight altercation

An Iowa City man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged altercation with three women in the downtown area. Police say the incident occurred at around 1:45 am near the intersection of Linn and College Streets. According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Sean Sires of South Johnson Street got into a verbal argument with two females and started punching them, causing injuries. While the fight was going on, a friend of the women tried to stop the fight, and was reportedly slapped by Sires.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for speeding, eluding police

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st 2023, at about 8 PM, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of stealing man’s car keys and assaulting police

An Iowa City man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a man to get his car keys, and assaulting an officer on scene. According to the arrest report, 46-year-old Yasir Yousiff of Lakeside Drive approached a fellow resident Friday afternoon who had just gotten home and was trying to get into the front door of the apartment building. Yousiff was reportedly carrying a wooden block, and said something to the victim that he couldn’t make out. Yousiff then allegedly struck the victim in the face with the block, causing bleeding, bruising and swelling to the man’s face. He fell to the ground, and Youssif reportedly took the man’s car keys and fled the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Former farmers market director faces theft charge

The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers Market faces accusations of embezzlement, police allege. Court records show Lorraine Beaman, of Long Grove, faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records show. Over the past two years – from about May 2, 2021 to Nov. 1, 2022 –...
LONG GROVE, IA
KWQC

QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement

The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of it’s new $10.8 million dollar addition that began in August 2021. The Moline Fire Department responded at 4:16 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1700 block of North Shore Drive, according to a media release.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Eldridge police seize $33,000 from Madison Russo bank accounts

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County authorities have seized over $33,000 of money and property from bank accounts belonging to Madison Russo and a family member, according to court documents filed on Feb. 2. The document, a petition for forfeiture filed by Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusack, shows that...
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified

UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Burlington Police Officer selected as 2022 Officer of the Year

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the recipient of the 2022 Lieutenant Steve Casady Officer of the Year Award. At the end of each year, Burlington Police Officers nominate and vote on nominees to receive the award. Officer Lucas Peterson (above), a 10-year veteran of the Burlington Police...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of stealing front off of van and tools inside

An Iowa City man is accused of stealing the front bumper and grill from a van, and of taking the tools and equipment inside. Police say sometime between December 30th and January 3rd, the victim had his 2011 Dodge Caravan broken into, with the front taken off the vehicle. Police say 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue also took tools and equipment valued at just over $5000 taken.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls woman was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Nichole Elesser, 48, must serve 100% of the sentence but will receive credit for 1,144 days already served in Whiteside County Jail, according to court records. Once she is released, she will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
ROCK FALLS, IL

