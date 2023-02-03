SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.

