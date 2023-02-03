ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

KSLTV

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: two SLC stabbing suspects in custody, police say

UPDATE: The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested Taddy Avalon Jackman overnight, according to a press release. Police said they conducted a “follow-up on this case around Fayette Avenue and 200 West. While in the area, the officers worked with community members and found Jackman,” the release said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

How Live 911 is saving lives in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

‘It’s devastating,’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey early Monday. The destructive energy generated by the earthquake in Turkey dwarfs the earthquake that rattled Magna nearly three years ago. That’s distressing to a Salt Lake City café owner who was born not far from the epicenter, and still has family and friends in that area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Backcountry skier dies after slipping, falling near Lisa Falls

LITTLE COTTONWOOD, Utah — A man is dead after tumbling a “significant distance” while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Unified Police Ken Hensen said the 34-year-old man was skiing the backcountry near Lisa Falls when he slipped and fell to the base of the mountain at approximately 1 p.m.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KSLTV

Snow collapses awning at a Heber apartment complex

HEBER, Utah — Six cars were trapped under a collapsed awning after the Sunday afternoon snowfall. At approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Wing Pointe Apartments about the collapse, according to the Heber City Police Department Facebook page. Initially, six cars were trapped under the awning,...
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Group considers master plan for trail systems in three canyons

MILLCREEK, Utah — The secret is out that Utah has some beloved trails. The question now is: What do the next several years look like for trail usage and the health of the ecosystem?. That’s what the Tri-Canyon Trails Master Plan will lay out with input from the public....
MILLCREEK, UT

