FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
KSLTV
Man arrested after threatening driver with gun in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after police say he threatened another person with a gun during a road rage incident. At 3:07 a.m., a man called 9-1-1 to report a white car following him near 800 West and North Temple Street in Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
KSLTV
One SLC stabbing suspect in custody, police searching for another
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said they arrested one suspect, and are still looking for another in the case of a fatal stabbing. Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Salt Lake City. Police stated in a press...
KSLTV
UPDATE: two SLC stabbing suspects in custody, police say
UPDATE: The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested Taddy Avalon Jackman overnight, according to a press release. Police said they conducted a “follow-up on this case around Fayette Avenue and 200 West. While in the area, the officers worked with community members and found Jackman,” the release said.
KSLTV
How Live 911 is saving lives in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
KSLTV
Woman hit by snowmobile while tubing near Peter Sinks, flown to U of U hospital
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A woman needed medical attention after being hit by a snowmobile while tubing near Peter Sinks Saturday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m., the Cache County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was notified of the accident near the Peter Sinks in Logan Canyon. A...
KSLTV
‘It’s devastating,’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey early Monday. The destructive energy generated by the earthquake in Turkey dwarfs the earthquake that rattled Magna nearly three years ago. That’s distressing to a Salt Lake City café owner who was born not far from the epicenter, and still has family and friends in that area.
KSLTV
Backcountry skier dies after slipping, falling near Lisa Falls
LITTLE COTTONWOOD, Utah — A man is dead after tumbling a “significant distance” while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Unified Police Ken Hensen said the 34-year-old man was skiing the backcountry near Lisa Falls when he slipped and fell to the base of the mountain at approximately 1 p.m.
KSLTV
Snow collapses awning at a Heber apartment complex
HEBER, Utah — Six cars were trapped under a collapsed awning after the Sunday afternoon snowfall. At approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Wing Pointe Apartments about the collapse, according to the Heber City Police Department Facebook page. Initially, six cars were trapped under the awning,...
KSLTV
Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply
SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.
KSLTV
Group considers master plan for trail systems in three canyons
MILLCREEK, Utah — The secret is out that Utah has some beloved trails. The question now is: What do the next several years look like for trail usage and the health of the ecosystem?. That’s what the Tri-Canyon Trails Master Plan will lay out with input from the public....
KSLTV
Roy High teacher named ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure
SALT LAKE CITY — KSL TV has teamed up with the Utah Jazz and Instructure to honor some of Utah’s “Most Valuable Educators” this season. Mr. Devin Rusch, a welding teacher at Roy High School who was been teaching for 13 years, has been awarded the title.
