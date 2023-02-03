Read full article on original website
WPFO
Owner of Maine tow truck company accused of illegally towing vehicles
BANGOR (WGME) -- The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles in the Bangor area and forcing victims to pay large “impound” fees in order to get their vehicles back. In December 2022, the Bangor Police Department says they received several reports of...
Maine Campus
Police Beat 01/24 to 2/02
The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) received a complaint from someone at the Doris Twitchell Allen Village. An individual acted in a disorderly manner after seeing their car was being towed. However, the person was gone upon an officer’s arrival. Officers took a motor vehicle damage report from...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 25 - Feb. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 26. Joanna Mehuren, 37, of Gouldsboro,...
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
wabi.tv
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
penbaypilot.com
Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man has been arrested following an assault that left a Warren woman hospitalized with serious life threatening injuries. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2:26 p.m., the Knox Regional Communications Center received a call in reference to an assault that occurred on Oyster River Road in Warren. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Warren Rescue responded.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 8 (late entry) Jake Pilsbury,...
foxbangor.com
Public help needed to find missing woman
BANGOR-- Bangor police are asking for the publics help to find a woman that has been missing since she left the hospital. 28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on February 3rd when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family has not heard from her in...
foxbangor.com
Suspected fentanyl drug ring arrests
BANGOR- Two women are facing charges after police caught them with fentanyl in Bangor last night. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says for the past year they have been investigating a Massachusetts based drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of record amounts of fentanyl throughout Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.
WMTW
Maine female inmates accused of smuggling drugs behind bars
BANGOR, Maine — A female inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor is accused of smuggling drugs into the jail using a canister she hid inside her body. Police say there was a medical event at the jail on Jan. 15, and three female inmates had to be taken to the hospital.
WGME
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
wabi.tv
Female inmates at Penobscot County Jail charged in drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two female inmates at Penobscot County Jail are being accused of smuggling drugs into the facility. Karen Jordan, 30, of Springfield has been charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband,. Heather Carlow, 39, of Portland is charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs...
foxbangor.com
House fire in Garland
GARLAND -- On the night of February 3, a fire in Garland burned a home to the ground. According to Garland Fire Department Fire Chief Justin Gudroe, the fire started at around 11:30 p.m. Gudroe says that the sub-zero temperatures caused the water in the fire trucks to freeze --...
tourcounsel.com
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
WMTW
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
foxbangor.com
Federal group working with Bangor to reduce homelessness
BANGOR -- "This is the most homeless I've ever seen in the city of Bangor and I've been working with the homeless for 15 years," said Terry Dinkins, pastor of the Mansion Church. The city of Bangor is working with a group from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban...
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WGME
Hancock County school district will reconsider restricting access to LGBTQ books
(BDN) -- The RSU 24 school board will reconsider a January decision to restrict student access to two LGBTQ books at its middle and high school in Sullivan. The district’s materials review committee decided in January that the two books — “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe — should be removed from the library of the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus and kept instead in the guidance counselor’s office.
