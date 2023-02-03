ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg casino bill clears Virginia House panel

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OT0oC_0kbjfjuB00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill to give Petersburg a chance for a proposed $1.4 billion casino project and block Richmond from having another shot has narrowly passed a Virginia House panel.

The House of Delegates Appropriations voted 11-9 to advance legislation from Del. Kim Taylor (R-Dinwiddie) the day after an identical proposal from state Sen. Joe Morrissey failed to advance out of a Virginia Senate committee.

If passed and signed into law, the legislation would let Petersburg put a question on ballots this November for voters to decide whether to approve the proposed casino project from The Cordish Companies that the city has approved.

Sen. Joe Morrissey’s Petersburg casino bill fails

That outcome seems less likely after the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee voted Thursday not to move forward with Sen. Morrissey’s bill. But 8News’ Jackie DeFusco reports that some “no” votes in the Senate could flip with changes to the legislation.

“We will continue to work with local leaders and members of the General Assembly to bring a transformative urban revitalization project to Petersburg that will generate desperately-needed new jobs for Petersburg, along with substantial additional tax revenue for the City and Commonwealth,” Cordish COO Zed Smith said about Morrissey’s bill in a statement Friday.

Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort

The proposed project from Cordish, which has a price tag more than double the price of Richmond’s effort with Urban One, would be built in multiple phases if approved by Petersburg voters. It would include a casino, hotel, resort pool and center for events such as live music.

Legislation passed by the General Assembly making way for casino gambling allows five cities in Virginia to host their projects but requires them to ask voters to weigh in through a ballot referendum.

As of now, approval of a Petersburg casino would block Richmond from getting another chance. Richmond’s first effort to bring a casino to the city’s Southside failed in 2021 by just under 1,500 votes .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this…”

From The Virginia Mercury: “‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this and we go too far,’ House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said after voting against several gun storage bills proposed during Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly session.” The post ‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this…” appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer

Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
VIRGINIA STATE
blueridgeleader.com

Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes

On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills

The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life

Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy