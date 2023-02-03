Read full article on original website
Related
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings
A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
Florida blimp executive, relative of former state lawmaker, sentenced to federal prison in pandemic fraud case
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government of more than $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned...
WTOK-TV
Meridian man sentenced in federal court for attempted witness tampering
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man was sentenced in federal court this week to 14 years in prison on his conviction for attempted witness tampering. Daniel Robert, 46, was found guilty by a jury in July 2022. The FBI investigated the case against Robert, who was arrested in 2018 on an outstanding warrant in a narcotics trafficking case that spanned multiple states from 2007 through 2009. Robert eluded capture from 2009 until June 2018.
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
47 years? A closer look at the sentencing for the man who propped his feet on Pelosi’s desk on Jan. 6
On Jan. 23, Richard Barnett was found guilty on eight federal charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BLM-backed Dem candidate sentenced to 22 months in prison for wire fraud scheme
Karen Carter Peterson, the only federal candidate backed by the Black Lives Matter PAC since January 2021, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for a wire fraud scheme.
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS Investigation
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for his involvement in a drug ring following an investigation by the IRS and other government agencies. The ring specialized in trafficking methamphetamine.
Julie Chrisley was sent to a medical center for inmates — not the federal prison where she was set to serve her sentence
A spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that Julie Chrisley arrived at the Kentucky medical center on Tuesday, but didn't say why.
Former Lafayette judge Michelle Odinet to face no further sanctions from disciplinary board
Former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, who resigned after using racial slurs in a video captured in 2021, will face no further disciplinary action.
Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
AOL Corp
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case. Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says.
Former FBI official accused of hiding a $225,000 cash payment from an ex-foreign officer while overseeing an agency counter-intelligence division
Charles McGonigal, the ex-FBI official, was also charged with violating US sanctions by allegedly agreeing to provide services to a Russian oligarch.
Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to have more than 25 fraudulent unemployment benefit cards
A Mississippi man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, of Pontotoc was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pled guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
WTOK-TV
Two sentenced in Mississippi for harboring illegal aliens
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said two Gulfport residents were sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to harboring illegal aliens. Hui Weng, 41, of Gulfport, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments. Yun Mei Weng, a Chinese national living in Gulfport, was sentenced to 5 years of federal probation and a $5,000 fine for misprision of a felony regarding the harboring of illegal aliens. Both defendants were ordered to forfeit a house and land in D’Iberville, Miss., had been used to harbor the aliens.
Florida man and Houston woman plead guilty in $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, US attorney says
Officials said the man and woman might face up to 20 years in prison after admitting to asking people to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans CARES Act provided.
beckersdental.com
Dental practice owners charged with fraud, conspiracy
Multiple dental practice owners and co-conspirators were charged for allegedly taking part in a multifaceted racketeering conspiracy through a multistate network of dental practices and businesses. Twelve individuals were charged Jan. 18 with operating and participating in a series of dental practices and the Savani Group that engaged in visa...
Federal agents arrest slew of suspects in Florida nursing school diploma scam
Feds crack down on South Florida nursing schools they say were selling bogus degrees.
Massive nurse degree scheme leads to FBI searching for 2800 fraudulent nurses
About a week ago, the Department of Justice in Florida publicized reports about an investigation known as Operation Nightingale (named after Florence Nightingale, a British woman considered to be the founder of the modern practice of nursing). This investigation has inevitably led state and federal officials to began a massive hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses and the arrest of 25 people who where culprits in the scheme of selling fake nursing diplomas. These 25 people where found in 5 different states, Florida being the main state were this alleged scheme was taking place. During the years between 2016 and 2021 federal officials found clear evidence of the criminal group selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, in addition to academic transcripts. It is reported they were able to take in a profit of over $100 million U.S dollars in the process. The diplomas and transcripts were allegedly being sold to buyers between $10,000 and $15,000 U.S dollars.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
