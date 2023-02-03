FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carroll High School senior David Guzman knew from a young age he wanted to get into construction. “I was always into doing stuff with my hands, always into craftsmanship, woodworking, doing stuff like that," he said. "I feel like the best way to make an impact in the world while doing stuff I like would be going into the construction field.”

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO