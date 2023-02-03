ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Six people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has six mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and four for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
FWCS students show their skills at regional trades competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carroll High School senior David Guzman knew from a young age he wanted to get into construction. “I was always into doing stuff with my hands, always into craftsmanship, woodworking, doing stuff like that," he said. "I feel like the best way to make an impact in the world while doing stuff I like would be going into the construction field.”
FWFD investigating apartment fire on Calhoun Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened around 10:47 Sunday night on South Calhoun Street. Two people inside the apartment made it out with no injuries. Firefighters located and got one other person out, also without injury. Firefighters say the fire...
Light rain Tuesday, breezy and mild

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Grab the rain gear before heading out the door Tuesday morning. Rain develops a couple of hours before daybreak Tuesday. Spotty light rain showers track across the region Tuesday morning and the activity ends west to east midday. A strong and gusty southwest wind...
Man dies in Kendallville apartment fire

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead following an apartment fire in Kendallville early Sunday morning. Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley says a neighbor called 911 about smoke coming from a duplex at 635 Wood St. around 3:44 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found slight smoke and haze but no active...
The Locker Room: Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals (2/3)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 16 area high school girls basketball games on "Ladies Night" in The Locker Room. Class 4A - Sectional 4 (Concord) Elkhart 55, Warsaw 53. Class 4A - Sectional 5 (DeKalb) Snider 50, DeKalb 36. Carroll 57,...
Man arrested after hitting police vehicle with stolen semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Sunday night after hitting a police vehicle with a stolen semi in an attempt to get away. Markle police responded to the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69 and State Road 5 to locate a semi that was reported stolen from Chesterton, Ind.
Girls High School Basketball: Sectional Championships (2/4)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fox 55 sports team brings you action from the girls high school basketball sectional championship games. Class 4A - Sectional 5 (DeKalb) Snider 58, Carroll 52 - Snider will play Harrison in regionals. Class 4A - Sectional 6 (Huntington North) Homestead 59, Huntington North...
Mastodons' win streak comes to an end after 71-63 loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team fell to Robert Morris 71-63 on Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Mastodons' 16th annual Pink Out game. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the 'Dons. Halftime saw the annual on-court celebration of breast cancer survivors as...
