Six people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has six mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and four for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
FWCS students show their skills at regional trades competition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carroll High School senior David Guzman knew from a young age he wanted to get into construction. “I was always into doing stuff with my hands, always into craftsmanship, woodworking, doing stuff like that," he said. "I feel like the best way to make an impact in the world while doing stuff I like would be going into the construction field.”
FWFD investigating apartment fire on Calhoun Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened around 10:47 Sunday night on South Calhoun Street. Two people inside the apartment made it out with no injuries. Firefighters located and got one other person out, also without injury. Firefighters say the fire...
Light rain Tuesday, breezy and mild
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Grab the rain gear before heading out the door Tuesday morning. Rain develops a couple of hours before daybreak Tuesday. Spotty light rain showers track across the region Tuesday morning and the activity ends west to east midday. A strong and gusty southwest wind...
Police: Teen critically wounded in shooting on Oaklawn Court in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say a teen is in critical condition after a shooting on the southeast side of the city. Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Riverpoint Townhomes on the 800 block of Oaklawn Court around 10:30 a.m. Sgt. Jeremy Webb says...
Man dies in Kendallville apartment fire
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead following an apartment fire in Kendallville early Sunday morning. Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley says a neighbor called 911 about smoke coming from a duplex at 635 Wood St. around 3:44 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found slight smoke and haze but no active...
An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected
Sammie has helped put 79 benches in Fort Wayne and several more around the world since starting her buddy bench project at just eight years old. An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected. Sammie has helped put 79 benches in Fort Wayne and...
The Locker Room: Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals (2/3)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 16 area high school girls basketball games on "Ladies Night" in The Locker Room. Class 4A - Sectional 4 (Concord) Elkhart 55, Warsaw 53. Class 4A - Sectional 5 (DeKalb) Snider 50, DeKalb 36. Carroll 57,...
Man arrested after hitting police vehicle with stolen semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Sunday night after hitting a police vehicle with a stolen semi in an attempt to get away. Markle police responded to the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69 and State Road 5 to locate a semi that was reported stolen from Chesterton, Ind.
Girls High School Basketball: Sectional Championships (2/4)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fox 55 sports team brings you action from the girls high school basketball sectional championship games. Class 4A - Sectional 5 (DeKalb) Snider 58, Carroll 52 - Snider will play Harrison in regionals. Class 4A - Sectional 6 (Huntington North) Homestead 59, Huntington North...
Boys High School Basketball: Norwell earns share of NE8 title
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFF) - The Norwell Knights took down the Columbia City Eagles 73-43 to earn a share of the NE8 title. The Knights are 6-0 in conference play -- 16-2 overall. The Eagles fall to 5-1 in NE8 play and 11-8 overall.
Mastodons' win streak comes to an end after 71-63 loss
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team fell to Robert Morris 71-63 on Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Mastodons' 16th annual Pink Out game. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the 'Dons. Halftime saw the annual on-court celebration of breast cancer survivors as...
Boys High School Basketball: Edgerton takes border battle against Eastside
BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Edgerton boys basketball took the border battle showdown against Eastside on Monday night 49-37. The Blazers fell to 6-10 on the season with the loss, while the Bulldogs improved to 6-12 with the victory.
