New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
‘She created a space where people could reveal themselves’: the unique portraits of Alice Neel
Few 20th-century star artists seem as much their own creation as the painter Alice Neel. While New York thrummed to abstract expressionism, then pop and minimalism, she was painting her neighbours in Spanish Harlem. They included trade unionists, wealthy art types, sex workers, poets, pregnant women, her lovers and children.
Anish Kapoor’s Manhattan Mini-Bean Is an Eyesore That No One Asked For
It may have been only a couple days since word leaked out that a long-awaited Anish Kapoor sculpture in New York was finally complete, but already, crowds have begun to form on a previously unremarkable corner on Leonard Street in Tribeca to see it. They’re there to greet a 19-foot-tall sculpture that resembles a legume being squashed by a luxury building, its steel form appearing to bulge out beneath the weight of a sleek outcropping. The New Yorker once termed the sculpture, which is not yet titled, “the mini-Bean,” a reference to the nickname given to Kapoor’s Cloud Gate, the work...
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Cafe Owner Uncovers Heart-Shaped Pendant Linked to King Henry VIII in Field: 'Once in a Generation Find'
A British Museum curator said the pendant "may have belonged to a member of the higher nobility or a high-ranking courtier" An amateur metal detectorist in England uncovered a "once in a generation find" while exploring a field in Warwickshire. One day in 2019, cafe owner Charlie Clarke, who had only been metal detecting for six months, was just about to call it quits when his equipment started making a high-pitched noise near a pond, according to The Guardian. Eventually, he uncovered a startling discovery that made him...
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
10 Black Historical Figures From Around The Globe You Should Know
Black history has been made worldwide. Here are a few figures who’ve made an impact across the globe.
Disappointing photos show what it was really like to visit the Colosseum in Rome
Though Insider's reporter took steps to avoid tourists when she visited the Colosseum, she found it was too crowded to enjoy Rome's iconic attraction.
hypebeast.com
Ericka J. Coulter Wants Artists To Build Organic Ties With Their Fanbase
Ericka J. Coulter wants to be clear: TheBasement Series is not a talent show. There are no judges to audition for, no golden ticket to Hollywood and no chairs that swivel at the press of a button. But if you’re looking for a creative space that promotes genuine energy from honest artistry, TheBasement Series — with its next show scheduled for February 22 — is the place to be.
Atlas Obscura
The Origins of ‘Y’All’ May Not Be in the American South
This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. Southern Living magazine once described “y’all” as “the quintessential Southern pronoun.” It’s as iconically Southern as sweet tea and grits. While “y’all” is considered slang, it’s a useful...
BBC
Mudlarker discovers cup in Thames that may be rare Roman find
A mudlarker says he has been told he has found a "rare" near-complete Roman cup from the banks of the River Thames. Malcom Russell, 49, from London, pulled the artefact from the mud when he ventured out last week, during some of the lowest tides of the year. He said...
Hypebae
Rising Designer Sia Arnika Looks to Her Childhood for FW23 Show
Berlin-based Danish designer Sia Arnika showcased her latest collection in the German capital in anticipation of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Falling just in time for Berlin Fashion Week, the collection was an exploration of Arnika’s childhood, as explained in a press release, “A memory of a childhood, playing witches with my friends, putting spells on boys we liked, watching the snowfall, walking onto the ice summoning the winter witch.” With inspiration from Nordic myths and folktales, the range plays around with silhouettes and textures while using sustainable textiles with support from Circulose.
Statue of slain Roman emperor dressed as Hercules found near sewer in Rome
Archaeologists in Rome have discovered a statue of an ancient Roman emperor who is dressed to look like Hercules.
“This Is Britain” Is a Photographic Guide to the UK’s Last Big Cultural Shift
From the days of Empire to Brexit, Britain has long grappled with its identity. Yet, thanks to such popular imports as The Crown, plenty of outsiders still see it through rose-colored glasses worthy of Carnaby Street, circa 1966. While the early punk scene, of course, offered a gritty alternative to the romance of stately homes and high tea, anyone living outside of Margaret Thatcher’s world might have failed to appreciate the rebellion embedded in the music. But Johnny Rotten wasn’t the only one taking the pulse of a troubled land and giving the establishment the finger.
hypebeast.com
'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Horror Film Receives Sequel
Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s terrifying take on Winnie The Pooh, entitled Blood and Honey, is receiving a sequel. The filmmaker confirmed the news on social media with a poster that reads Winnie The Pooh 2 and the tagline “Friends Will Gather… To Take Revenge,” but did not reveal any additional details like the plot or a release date. Meanwhile, the upcoming Blood and Honey will hit theaters this month and will see a feral Pooh and Piglet who were left behind in Hundred Acre Wood after Christopher Robin went to college. A visit to the once-lush forest of Hundred Acre Wood quickly turns deadly as the two characters exact their revenge.
Hypebae
Joan Didion's New York Apartment Has Hit the Market for $7.5 Million USD
Appraised for her precise prose and majestic observations of her personal life and American culture, literary legend Joan Didion’s New York apartment is up for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty. Located on East 70th Street, the apartment was bought by Didion and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, in...
Documentaries About Black History to Educate Yourself With
Take your allyship a step further.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Pre-Fall 2023 Presents Ib Kamara's Penchant for Sleek Tailoring
Ib Kamara delivers his first Pre-Fall collection for the 2023 season for Off-White™. This time, there is an evident focus on meticulous details to inform the refined and sleek silhouettes for the pre-collection. WWD spoke with Kamara regarding his first pre-collection as the new art and image director of...
Step Inside a Ruggedly Sophisticated Camp Crafted to Stand the Test of Time
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emma Burns has decorated stately country houses, swish urban flats, residences of all styles, a yacht, even the former stable she calls home....
