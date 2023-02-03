ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
NBC Washington

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: See 2023 Gatorade Color Odds, History

There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl. Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.
NBC Washington

2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10...
NBC Washington

Tom Brady Plugs Brand by Tweeting Pic in His Underwear

Tom Brady plugs brand by tweeting pic in his underwear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady already has a new career post-retirement: Underwear modeling. The 45-year-old star took to his social media on Monday, less than a week after announcing his NFL retirement, and posted a selfie where he stripped down his brand's underwear line.

