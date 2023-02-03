ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Deadline

Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele

Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
Complex

Lil Bibby Says Final Juice WRLD Album Is in the Works

Juice WRLD’s third and final posthumous project is on the way. Lil Bibby—the founder of Juice’s record label, Grade A Productions—announced the news via Instagram on Saturday along with a video of the late rapper jamming out in the studio. Bibby told fans he wanted the upcoming album “to feel like a celebration,” as he believed the time of mourning had passed.
Complex

SAINt JHN Drops New Single “Overstimulated,” Teases More Music on the Way

SAINt JHN has returned with his new Louie Gomez-produced track “Overstimulated.”. Featuring spaced-out production, the Guyanese-American rapper’s latest sees declare how he’s both overstimulated and bored at the same time. The colorful track features a number of references, from the flood of misinformation online to the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
Complex

Moncler’s The Art of Genius Live Show Lineup Features Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, and More

Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, Salehe Bembury, and more are on the lineup for Moncler’s The Art of Genius live show this year. Designed to be presented “on a grand scale” amid London Fashion Week proceedings, the show doubles as an immersive experience that houses a variety of collaborative voices all united by their dedication to artistry. The full lineup also features Alicia Keys, Mercedes-Benz, FRGMT, Adidas Originals, and Palm Angels. Additionally, Rick Owens will be presenting a standalone collaboration with Moncler at the event.
Complex

2023 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win

“This is an exciting year for music” is probably an oft-recycled and overly positive way to start this article because it’s true every year, but I’m going to do it anyway. This is an exciting year for music. An entirely Spanish-language album is nominated for Album of...
Complex

2023 Grammys: Here’s the Full List of This Year’s Winners

It’s time for a new class of Grammy winners to be unveiled. As fans are well aware, Beyoncé stood as this year’s most-nominated artist with Renaissance-spurred appearances in nine categories, while Kendrick Lamar—whose Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was one of 2022’s most widely acclaimed releases—amassed eight nods.
Complex

Chris Brown Rips Robert Glasper After Losing Grammy for Best R&B Album

Chris Brown wasn’t happy that he was passed over for best R&B album at the Grammys. The singer apparently shared his anger via his Instagram Story. According to The Shade Room, in since-deleted posts, Brown posted an image of Robert Glasper and wrote, “Y’all playing. Who da f*ck is this?” alongside a few crying-laughing emojis. “Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper,” he continued. “I’ma keep kicking y’all ass respectfully.”
BBC

Pye radio exhibition in Cambridge celebrates BBC centenary

About 25 early radio sets dating from 1922 to 1932 are on show at an exhibition marking the BBC's centenary. Collector Mike Kemp said within 10 years of the first broadcast "half the homes in the country had a radio set". All the radios on display were made by the...
Complex

Funkmaster Flex Issues Apology to Wu-Tang Clan Following 25-Year Beef

In a post shared on Instagram, Funkmaster Flex shared a photo of him alongside RZA and issued an apology to Wu-Tang Clan over their 25-year beef. “I wanna take this time to apologize to the @RZA and the entire @WuTangClan,” he wrote in all caps alongside the photo. “Almost 25yrs ago the group, me and Hot 97 had a disagreement that to me never got put to bed and I apologize! Looking back at this 20 sumthin years later… we gonna make up for the time we missed… The world’s greatest rap group and the world’s greatest radio stations are going to come together bring u something amazing!”
NBC News

Boyhood collides with masculinity in Oscar-nominated 'Close'

When Lukas Dhont was 12, a camera was thrust into his hands. For Dhont, who would come out as gay as a young adult, the camera was an escape from the strains and stereotypes he was beginning to feel pushed on him. “I needed this other reality in which I...
Complex

2023 Grammys Takeaways: The Yays, Nays, and Surprises

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, and everyone from Beyoncé to Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Harry Styles was in attendance for music’s biggest night. And as expected, the night was filled with highs, lows, and major surprises. Hosted by Trevor...
