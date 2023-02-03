Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to ‘Bad Boys 4’ Shoot
The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance that nearly included Will Smith. Once known as the Fresh Prince before cementing his status as one of the biggest mainstream rappers in the 1990s, Smith had to drop out of the performance at the last minute over a scheduling conflict.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele
Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
Complex
Watch Jay-Z Join DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and More for “God Did” Grammys Performance
“God Did” was brought to the Grammys stage on Sunday night. As promised mere days before the Trevor Noah-hosted Recording Academy ceremony, Jay-Z joined DJ Khaled and more for the performance of the song, which serves as the title track to last year’s God Did album. Also hitting the stage were Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.
Complex
Lil Bibby Says Final Juice WRLD Album Is in the Works
Juice WRLD’s third and final posthumous project is on the way. Lil Bibby—the founder of Juice’s record label, Grade A Productions—announced the news via Instagram on Saturday along with a video of the late rapper jamming out in the studio. Bibby told fans he wanted the upcoming album “to feel like a celebration,” as he believed the time of mourning had passed.
Complex
Quavo and Offset Reportedly Got Into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute
Quavo and Offset allegedly got into a fight backstage at the Grammys just before Quavo took the stage to pay tribute top Takeoff, TMZ reports. Offset seemingly caught wind of said report and responded on social media. Sources close to the production said the two rappers had to be pulled...
Complex
SAINt JHN Drops New Single “Overstimulated,” Teases More Music on the Way
SAINt JHN has returned with his new Louie Gomez-produced track “Overstimulated.”. Featuring spaced-out production, the Guyanese-American rapper’s latest sees declare how he’s both overstimulated and bored at the same time. The colorful track features a number of references, from the flood of misinformation online to the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
Complex
Moncler’s The Art of Genius Live Show Lineup Features Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, and More
Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, Salehe Bembury, and more are on the lineup for Moncler’s The Art of Genius live show this year. Designed to be presented “on a grand scale” amid London Fashion Week proceedings, the show doubles as an immersive experience that houses a variety of collaborative voices all united by their dedication to artistry. The full lineup also features Alicia Keys, Mercedes-Benz, FRGMT, Adidas Originals, and Palm Angels. Additionally, Rick Owens will be presenting a standalone collaboration with Moncler at the event.
Complex
2023 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win
“This is an exciting year for music” is probably an oft-recycled and overly positive way to start this article because it’s true every year, but I’m going to do it anyway. This is an exciting year for music. An entirely Spanish-language album is nominated for Album of...
Complex
2023 Grammys: Here’s the Full List of This Year’s Winners
It’s time for a new class of Grammy winners to be unveiled. As fans are well aware, Beyoncé stood as this year’s most-nominated artist with Renaissance-spurred appearances in nine categories, while Kendrick Lamar—whose Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was one of 2022’s most widely acclaimed releases—amassed eight nods.
Complex
Chris Brown Rips Robert Glasper After Losing Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown wasn’t happy that he was passed over for best R&B album at the Grammys. The singer apparently shared his anger via his Instagram Story. According to The Shade Room, in since-deleted posts, Brown posted an image of Robert Glasper and wrote, “Y’all playing. Who da f*ck is this?” alongside a few crying-laughing emojis. “Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper,” he continued. “I’ma keep kicking y’all ass respectfully.”
BBC
Pye radio exhibition in Cambridge celebrates BBC centenary
About 25 early radio sets dating from 1922 to 1932 are on show at an exhibition marking the BBC's centenary. Collector Mike Kemp said within 10 years of the first broadcast "half the homes in the country had a radio set". All the radios on display were made by the...
Complex
Funkmaster Flex Issues Apology to Wu-Tang Clan Following 25-Year Beef
In a post shared on Instagram, Funkmaster Flex shared a photo of him alongside RZA and issued an apology to Wu-Tang Clan over their 25-year beef. “I wanna take this time to apologize to the @RZA and the entire @WuTangClan,” he wrote in all caps alongside the photo. “Almost 25yrs ago the group, me and Hot 97 had a disagreement that to me never got put to bed and I apologize! Looking back at this 20 sumthin years later… we gonna make up for the time we missed… The world’s greatest rap group and the world’s greatest radio stations are going to come together bring u something amazing!”
Boyhood collides with masculinity in Oscar-nominated 'Close'
When Lukas Dhont was 12, a camera was thrust into his hands. For Dhont, who would come out as gay as a young adult, the camera was an escape from the strains and stereotypes he was beginning to feel pushed on him. “I needed this other reality in which I...
Complex
2023 Grammys Takeaways: The Yays, Nays, and Surprises
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, and everyone from Beyoncé to Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Harry Styles was in attendance for music’s biggest night. And as expected, the night was filled with highs, lows, and major surprises. Hosted by Trevor...
Comments / 2