In a post shared on Instagram, Funkmaster Flex shared a photo of him alongside RZA and issued an apology to Wu-Tang Clan over their 25-year beef. “I wanna take this time to apologize to the @RZA and the entire @WuTangClan,” he wrote in all caps alongside the photo. “Almost 25yrs ago the group, me and Hot 97 had a disagreement that to me never got put to bed and I apologize! Looking back at this 20 sumthin years later… we gonna make up for the time we missed… The world’s greatest rap group and the world’s greatest radio stations are going to come together bring u something amazing!”

6 HOURS AGO