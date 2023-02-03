Hertford forum highlights town's progress, challenges

HERTFORD — A community forum held last week at the Hertford Housing Authority focused on improvements to the town but also generated a wish-list of ideas from local residents.

One of the things residents said they would like to see in Hertford is a hotel.

Hertford Councilwoman Sandra Anderson said in response that she thinks there is a “golden opportunity” in Hertford now for someone to build a hotel.

Mayor Earnell Brown, who hosted the Jan. 25 forum, and Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges mentioned that the town does have short-term rental units being developed on the second stories of buildings downtown.

Resident Keith Rouse said he thinks the new trend of AirBnB units being developed in downtown Hertford is good.

“I applaud that,” Rouse said. “I like that.”

Hodges said citizens can help boost development in town by encouraging members of their family who are visiting from out of town to book one of the growing number of short-rental units downtown, using the online sites AirBnB or Vrbo.

If those units stay booked regularly, they will help build a case for developers to pursue new business opportunities in Hertford, Hodges said.

On another topic, Rouse said he hopes that Jennies Gut will eventually be cleaned out all the way to where it runs into the Perquimans River.

“I’m hoping that it doesn’t stop (at the site of the current project),” Rouse said.

Town Manager Janice Cole said Hertford received a grant to clean out vegetation from Jennies Gut. Much more work needs to be done on the waterway, she said.

Rouse said he was glad to hear that, because he remembers playing alongside Jennies Gut as a child.

“We have a lot of memories there,” he said.

Pamela Riddick said Hertford needs a movie theater in town. Brown said she agrees, and reported that a project is underway to revitalize and open up the former State Theater in downtown.

Brown said she appreciated hearing from residents about what they think the town needs to do.

“That’s the purpose of this whole session, is to get these kinds of comments,” Brown said.

She said the forum yielded good ideas from citizens.

“We got some good input during the course of this discussion,” Brown said.

Brown said Hertford’s “Seeds of Success” youth program is one in a series of “baby steps” being taken to ensure there are activities available for children and youth and to provide a positive environment for children.

She said Seeds of Success offers fun activities that are also educational. The program has a good group of volunteers but needs a larger group of consistent, dedicated volunteers, Brown said.

The town has been demolishing dilapidated housing, Brown said. She said she would prefer to see new houses built on those lots, but believes a vacant lot is better than one with a dilapidated, unsafe house on it.

Brown said Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity builds houses in Hertford and that is beginning to help developing some lots that are vacant.

Vera Riddick said she understands the idea that condemning and demolishing abandoned properties helps alleviate blight, but she said it also makes her sad to drive by and see vacant lots where houses used to stand and to recall people she knew who used to live there.

Brown said one related benefit of demolition is that it encourages other property owners to fix up their property in order to prevent it from being condemned and demolished.

Brown said another thing that is needed in Hertford is a walkway across U.S. 17 so that residents can walk to Food Lion, the county recreation center, and other points of interest on the east side of the highway.

Brown cited a number of improvements in the town:

• Electric bills reduced by 9 percent

• Smart electric meters installed

• Electric car charging station planned

• Newsletter included in monthly utility bill

• grants obtained for improving water and wastewater systems

• the Perquimans Art League’s renovated gallery

• a local history museum

• the ‘Saturday Morning Live’ Market

• Friday Night Strolls

• Movies screened in Hertford Central Park

• High speed ferry

• Plan to develop public bathrooms

• Improvements to Roadside Cemetery.

Rouse said last year’s Juneteenth Festival at Hertford Central Park was a great event.

Brown said new businesses and cultural activities are coming to town and will create more reasons for people to visit Hertford, especially the downtown district.

“So come downtown and see what’s down there,” she said.

Cole said the town is working on a master plan for the town’s sewer infrastructure. Once it’s completed, a great deal of work will be done to the sewer system, she said.

“That’s very much on our radar,” Cole said.

Brown said the master plan is important because it will allow the town to use grant funds and other town funds wisely.

“That’s a big deal,” Brown said. “Hertford is getting a lot of (grant) money, so we need to be smart with how we spend the money.”