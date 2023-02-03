Three Keys for Suns Victory vs. Celtics

The Phoenix Suns face the Boston Celtics tonight at TD Garden and will need a lot to go their way if they are to come away with a win.

The Phoenix Suns will be put to the test tonight as they face-off against the best team in the Eastern Conference: The Boston Celtics.

How could the Suns escape Boston with a win tonight? Here's three keys to victory tonight:

Contain Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown:

There is a reason the Celtics have two all-stars this season: Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are elite talents on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Tatum is averaging a career best 31.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assist while Brown is not lacking either averaging 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Aside from these two superstars, there are not many other players that can score the basketball at a high level meaning if Phoenix can contain Tatum and Brown, they should be able to come away with the victory.

It will most likely be either Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson or Torrey Craig who are matched up on Tatum and Brown so there will be a lot of pressure on them to deliver on defense.

Get Deandre Ayton Going:

It's going to be a dog fight at the center position.

Deandre Ayton, someone who has the ability to go off e on any given night, will go up against Robert Williams III, a ferocious defender.

If Ayton is able to take Williams to the cleaners tonight and show off his dominance, the Suns would have a huge advantage as Ayton’s success also opens the floor for the rest of his teammates.

However, Williams has a knack for shutting down opposing centers so Ayton will have a lot to prove going up against him.

Ayton’s performance will be critical if Phoenix is to upset the Celtics.

First Five: Help Wanted

Recently, the Suns bench has proven they are incapable of playing consistent basketball.

This puts a lot of pressure on the starting five consisting of Chris Paul, Ayton, Bridges, Johnson and Craig. It seems in order to win games, at least two of these players need to put up over 20 points.

In Phoenix’s loss against the Hawks on Wednesday night, both Paul and Johnson scored in the single digits which was a major reason the Suns lost by 32 points.

The Suns can not afford another lackluster performance from one of these guys in their starting rotation when they face the Celtics in the rowdy TD Garden atmosphere.