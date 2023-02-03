ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann.

The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.

Set in 1980s New York, Vincent is one of the city's leading puppeteers and  the creator of the hugely popular children's television show, 'Good Day Sunshine'.

He struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile.

Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar's disappearance, he clings to his son's drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home.

As Vincent's progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it's Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

Also joining the cast is Gaby Hoffmann, who plays Cassie Anderson and McKinley Belcher III, who plays Detective Michael Ledroit.

Filming has commenced on the series which will film in Hungary and New York.

Eric has been created and written by BAFTA and Emmy-winner Abi Morgan OBE, the writer of The Split, River and Suffragette.

Also an executive producer on the series, Abi Morgan said: 'Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980's New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent, a genius puppeteer on one of America's leading kids TV shows.

'The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister and Netflix, is irresistible.

'With Lucy Forbes at the directorial helm, I feel fortunate to be working at a time of such great creativity in our industry. Fingers crossed Eric will be a welcome addition.'

Also in the cast is Gaby Hoffmann (as Cassie Anderson), McKinley Belcher III (as Detective Michael Ledroit), Dan Fogler (as Lennie Wilson), Clarke Peters (as George Lovett), Ivan Morris Howe (as Edgar Anderson) and Phoebe Nicholls as Anne Anderson.

David Denman will play Matteo Cripp, Bamar Kane as Yuusuf Egbe, Adepero Odyue as Cecile Rochelle, Alexis Molnar as Rata and Roberta Colindrez as Ronnie.

Executive Producers Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke said: 'When Abi first pitched ERIC to us it gave us goosebumps.

'It is an extraordinary piece of writing, inspired by Abi's experience of New York in the mid 1980s, a city rotten to its core but on the cusp of change.

'She writes both a tense thriller and an intimate portrait of a delusional father searching for his child, shadowed by a monster named Eric.

'We are thrilled that ERIC will be led by the multi-award-winning Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by the brilliant Lucy Forbes.

'Eric is set to be an incredibly unique and special limited series and we are overjoyed to be collaborating once more with our long-time creative partner Abi on it.'

It will be a six-part limited series of 60-minute episodes.

