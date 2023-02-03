ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

In Memoriam: Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice (2019-2023)

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9hhi_0kbjeyw300
Warner Bros.

It’s the kind of tragedy you can absolutely see coming, but it hurts nonetheless. Austin Butler , who took up Method acting to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis , has announced that the voice he adopted to play the King of Rock and Roll is no longer with us.

Butler did not mince words on The Graham Norton Show, where he told his host, via Entertainment Weekly , “I am getting rid of the accent.” (“Getting rid of”...? How ominous! We hope the death was swift and painless.) “But I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler added. “One song took 40 takes.”

Although it’s lived only a short life, Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice —like many a big vocal performance before it —has garnered quite the reputation. Sources tell The Daily Beast that it had been spending time with Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci voice before Butler announced its demise. The accent’s downfall seemed to begin in January at the Golden Globes ceremony , where viewers seemed bewildered to notice Butler was still using it.

Butler has discussed the extreme preparations he undertook to play Presley; for three years, he did not break character and did not see his family. (We’re sure they’re relieved to have both him and his normal voice back.) Speaking with E! News on the Globes red carpet, Butler said his continued Elvis drawl is “hard for me to talk about… I can’t really reflect on it too much. It’s just this process that—I don’t know the difference.”

After accepting his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, Butler offered further insights about The Voice while speaking with reporters backstage. “I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” he said. “I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Speaking with ABC after the ceremony, Butler’s vocal coach Irene Bartlett insisted that the sonic slips were “genuine” and “not a put on.”

“I don't know how long that will last, or if it's going to be there forever,” she said.

If only we knew then what we know now: It was not forever. (Well, a lot of us knew that, but an anticipated loss is a loss all the same.) Like all good things, Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice has come to an end—gone but not forgotten, far away but never silenced.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Austin Butler Got To Keep Two Incredible Props From The Elvis Set

It's not a given that actors get to keep props from productions. Otherwise, we'd never see items like one of Luke Skywalker's lightsabers being auctioned off for nearly a half-million dollars decades after a film like "Star Wars" is released (via The Hollywood Reporter). Lucky for Austin Butler — whose riveting performance in the titular role of "Elvis" earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor — he got to keep not one, but two major pieces of screen memorabilia connected to his character to treasure.
Insider

Celebrities who died in 2023

Here are the stars who we said goodbye to so far this year, including Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Cindy Williams, and Jeff Beck.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia says Lisa Marie Presley’s death is ‘still so surreal’

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has opened up about his famous family.Garcia, a musician, is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.The 35-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me.”Garcia was recently in the public eye when he attended a memorial at Graceland for his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on 22 January.Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54 on 12 January after being admitted to hospital after a cardiac episode.Speaking about his half-sister’s death, Garcia said: “It’s...
New York Post

Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
netflixjunkie.com

Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith

If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
suggest.com

Why The Burial Garden At Graceland Is Controversial For Some Elvis Presley Fans

On Sunday, hundreds of friends and fans flooded the Graceland burial garden to honor the memory of Lisa Marie Presley. However, fans of the singer may not know that the burial grounds at Graceland have been the subject of various controversies and conspiracies ever since Presley was laid to rest there in 1977.
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy