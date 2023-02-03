HIGH POINT, N.C. - The men's basketball game between the High Point Panthers and the Longwood Lancers that was originally scheduled for February 11th, 2023 at 4:00 pm has now been pushed back to 7:00 pm on February 11th, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30pm for fans to enter.

