Greensboro, NC

High Point University Athletics

High Point Men's Lacrosse Opens Season at No. 7 Duke

Lacrosse season is underway, and the High Point University men face off with No. 7 Duke to open the season. The Panthers meet the Blue Devils, defeated Bellarmine on Saturday, 19-7, in Durham on Tuesday night. GAME INFORMATION. High Point at No. 7 Duke | Tuesday, February 7th | 7:00...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Men's Basketball Game Time Change February 11th

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The men's basketball game between the High Point Panthers and the Longwood Lancers that was originally scheduled for February 11th, 2023 at 4:00 pm has now been pushed back to 7:00 pm on February 11th, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30pm for fans to enter.
HIGH POINT, NC

