Terre Haute, IN

100+ students compete in Ivy Tech healthcare competition

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Around 120 local high schoolers interested in entering the healthcare field had the chance to put their skills to the test Friday.

Ivy Tech Terre Haute in partnership with West Central Area Health Education Center put on a mock healthcare competition. The competition was to prepare the students for a statewide competition in April. It had seven different events ranging from a written exam to performing different healthcare skills.

Angie Morales is the program director for VCSC’s health careers program. She says the school corporation has different pathways that allow students to become CNAs or EMTs.

“After completing their certification, they’ll be ready to enter the workforce and start their careers or be ready to continue on in college and go further into healthcare,” Morales said.

Jackie Mathis is the Director of West Central Indiana Area Health Education Center. She says at the state competition students will compete for scholarships so this is a good opportunity to put their knowledge to the test.

“It’s always fun for them to be able to kind of test their skills in an environment like this where they can see kind of how they stack up against people their own age who are in similar programs,” Mathis said.

Students who participated today were competing for a medal rather than scholarships.

