Jefferson Davis Parish, LA

Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged

By Michael Sipes
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAKE ARTHUR, La. ( KLFY ) – A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.

On January 30th, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were tipped off the pair were hunting near Lake Arthur. Agents setup surveillance in the area and observed a truck spotlighting the ditches and fields for wild game on public roadways. Officials say agents witnessed the two subjects catch a bass and crappie with a dip net and also shoot three rabbits from their truck with a .22 caliber rifle.

Son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon found guilty

Agents cited David P. Williams, 32, and April L. Williams, 38, for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road, hunting during illegal hours, and taking game fish using illegal methods.  David Williams was also cited for not possessing basic fishing and hunting licenses.

Hunting during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.  Hunting from a moving vehicle and public road carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.  Taking game fish using illegal methods brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.  Failing to possess basic fishing and hunting licenses carries up to a $50 fine for each offense.




KLFY News 10

