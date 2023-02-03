ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

National Meat Week: UF/IFAS Food and Resource Economics Research Explores Consumer Preferences for Specialty Goat Meat

By Alena Poulin
University of Florida
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy