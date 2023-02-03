What is better than taking a week of rest and relaxation, or an invigorating outdoor adventure, in Michigan? Saving some bling on the best vacation ever! Each of these unique and wonderful vacation rentals in Michigan offers you a discount for staying a week or more – so pack your bags, hop in the car, and start that Michigan adventure you’ve been dreaming about. If you haven’t been dreaming about a Michigan vacation yet, you will soon…

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO