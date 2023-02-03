ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan

All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA Diario

Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lottery

Do you believe in lucky breaks? With a $5 dollar bill the lucky man bought his ticket and ventured out to play the Money Match Fast Cash and hit the jackpot. Matthew Spaulding won the top prize of $107,590 by investing in a Money Match Fast Cash lottery ticket. He used the change he received back from a cashier after making a purchase.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State

Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
sooleader.com

Michigan revs up for first-ever 'free weekend' for snowmobiling

First it was free fishing weekend, then free off-roading. Now outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Michigan’s first ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend, which debuts Feb. 11 and 12. Grab your friends and ride 6,000-plus miles of the Department of Natural Resources’ designated snowmobile trails, public roads and public lands (where authorized) on back-to-back days.
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyInYourState

Spend An Entire Week At These 9 Enticing Rentals In Michigan And Score An Awesome Discount

What is better than taking a week of rest and relaxation, or an invigorating outdoor adventure, in Michigan? Saving some bling on the best vacation ever! Each of these unique and wonderful vacation rentals in Michigan offers you a discount for staying a week or more – so pack your bags, hop in the car, and start that Michigan adventure you’ve been dreaming about. If you haven’t been dreaming about a Michigan vacation yet, you will soon…
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Whitmer, Michigan Democrats want to send $180 'inflation relief' checks to taxpayers

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks to all Michigan taxpayers. Part of a larger plan from state House and Senate Democrats that includes proposals to rollback the retirement tax and boost the earned income tax credit, Whitmer made the announcement alongside House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids).
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy