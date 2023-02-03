Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball results for 02/04/23; did anyone win the $704 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is now the fifth largest prize in the game’s history as there was no winner of the $704 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 4. That means the drawing on Monday, Feb. 6 will be worth $747 million...
Mega Millions results for 02/03/23; jackpot worth $20 million
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Feb. 3. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 7 will be worth $31 million, with a cash option of $16.6 million. The Mega Millions numbers for Feb. 3:...
orangeandbluepress.com
Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan
All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
fox2detroit.com
'Inflation relief' checks: Gov. Whitmer to unveil plan that would send rebate checks to taxpayers
(FOX 2) - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Details about the plan were discussed during a 9:15 a.m. press conference. Read...
fox2detroit.com
Inflation relief checks • Weed delivery drivers getting robbed • 7-year-old boy dies
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with the details behind the...
Gas prices drop for the first time in weeks across Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit dropped for the first time in weeks, according to the latest numbers from AAA Michigan.
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lottery
Do you believe in lucky breaks? With a $5 dollar bill the lucky man bought his ticket and ventured out to play the Money Match Fast Cash and hit the jackpot. Matthew Spaulding won the top prize of $107,590 by investing in a Money Match Fast Cash lottery ticket. He used the change he received back from a cashier after making a purchase.
Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State
Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
Washington Examiner
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal...
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
$25M to avert Michigan water shutoffs inspires hope for lasting fix
LANSING, MI — Will 2023 be the year in which Michigan stops allowing utilities to cut off water to a household which can’t afford the bill and develops a framework for charging based on a customer’s ability to pay?. Advocates think it could be. On Tuesday, Jan....
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
sooleader.com
Michigan revs up for first-ever 'free weekend' for snowmobiling
First it was free fishing weekend, then free off-roading. Now outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Michigan’s first ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend, which debuts Feb. 11 and 12. Grab your friends and ride 6,000-plus miles of the Department of Natural Resources’ designated snowmobile trails, public roads and public lands (where authorized) on back-to-back days.
OnlyInYourState
Spend An Entire Week At These 9 Enticing Rentals In Michigan And Score An Awesome Discount
What is better than taking a week of rest and relaxation, or an invigorating outdoor adventure, in Michigan? Saving some bling on the best vacation ever! Each of these unique and wonderful vacation rentals in Michigan offers you a discount for staying a week or more – so pack your bags, hop in the car, and start that Michigan adventure you’ve been dreaming about. If you haven’t been dreaming about a Michigan vacation yet, you will soon…
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer, Michigan Democrats want to send $180 'inflation relief' checks to taxpayers
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks to all Michigan taxpayers. Part of a larger plan from state House and Senate Democrats that includes proposals to rollback the retirement tax and boost the earned income tax credit, Whitmer made the announcement alongside House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids).
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
